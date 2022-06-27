MamaMancini’s Added to the Russell Microcap® Index

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared all-natural foods, today announced that the Company’s common stock was added to the Russell Microcap® Index after the market opens on Monday, June 27, 2022.



“Inclusion on the Russel Microcap® Index is further validation of the growth we are experiencing and of our continued operational execution, as realized by the markets,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “The addition to the index will continue to drive and diversify our institutional investor base. We are rapidly positioning as a national platform company driven by our recent acquisitions – expanding our footprint and growing a strong, sustainable presence in the fresh prepared foods segment. We are confident we can continue to deliver strong financial results as we seek to deliver long term value for my fellow shareholders.”

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell index reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty pre-prepared, all-natural foods. MamaMancini’s broad product portfolio consists of meatballs, meatloaf, sausages and pasta bowls with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties – as well as an assortment of chicken-based dishes, olives, savory products and salads through its T&L Creative Salads and Olive Branch subsidiaries. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at regional delis and well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, ALDI Markets, Schnuck Markets, Whole Foods, Publix, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Costco and Albertsons – as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also maintains a direct-to-consumer presence on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

