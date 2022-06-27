Saint Lucia bolsters Citizenship by Investment leadership, presents investors with a wholistic offering on par with the best in the industry: CS Global Partners

London, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Caribbean island of Saint Lucia is moving ahead with plans to present global investors in the investment mobility industry a holistic citizenship by investment offering that is on par with the best.

The recent appointment of Mc Claude Emmanuel as the new CEO of the programme presents a myriad of opportunities for the country’s CBI Programme that will now be driven with new energy and a new vision.

With a number of countries offering CBI solutions, most of them concentrated in the Caribbean, Saint Lucia will be competing with some top award-winning brands that have been recognised by the annual CBI Index, an instrument of The Financial Times’ PWM magazine to rate top CBI programmes around the world.

As uncertainty becomes the norm around the world, entrepreneurs and families alike are looking for stable destinations to hedge and protect their investments.

A recent report by global citizenship planning firm, CS Global Partners, found that CBI is an effective tool for the world's wealthiest to protect and grow their wealth as it forms part of an effective financial plan that considers inheritance, wealth taxes, and investing in emerging valuable assets like cryptocurrency – especially for those who want an alternative and time-effective solution.

Saint Lucia offers five routes to acquire citizenship on the island - COVID-19 Relief Bond, Government Bond Investment, National Economic Fund Investment, Real Estate Investment, and an Enterprise Investment.

Saint Lucia is one of the world’s most beautiful and most well-known destinations, especially for honeymooners, who are drawn by the island’s majestic Piton Mountains, drive-in volcano, refreshing waterfalls, spectacular hiking trails, beautiful beaches, and exclusive restaurants.

The island is called the Helen of the West as its beauty is comparable to Helen of Troy and it manages to hold onto elements that are both distinctively English, and unmistakably French.

Investors now have an opportunity to invest in the island through the country’s CBI Programme which is backed by a strong due diligence process that works closely with local and regional intelligence partners. The Programme is also one of the most transparent in the industry, giving investors and partners access to information on how funds are used.

Founded in 2016, Saint Lucia's citizenship by investment program offers the following benefits:

An efficient application process that takes between three to six months

Global tax efficient system on worldwide income.

The CIP may include in the application: parents under 65, as well as mentally or physically challenged dependent children and/or parents.

There is no requirement to visit Saint Lucia to qualify for citizenship, although all applicants are subject to a strict background check.

A variety of investment opportunities.

Mc Claude Emmanuel holds a BSc in Economics and Business Administration from the University of the West Indies and an MBA (Marketing) from King Graduate School. He is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Marketing Business Professional.

With a decade of leadership experience in marketing, strategic management, operations management, and economic and financial analysis, Mc Claude brings pivotal skills and a wealth of experience necessary to innovate and enhance Saint Lucia’s CBI Programme and will be responsible for the overall administration of the 15 CIU members and oversee the Program to ensure its independence and integrity.