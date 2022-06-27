Global Biorefinery Market 2022: Poised to Grow by $651.89 Million by 2026

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biorefinery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the biorefinery market and it is poised to grow by $651.89 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources, growing demand for biofuels and bio-based polymers, and favorable government policies as well as the trend towards energy independence.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The biorefinery market is segmented as below:
By Technology

  • Industrial biotechnology
  • Physico-chemical
  • Thermochemical

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Abengoa SA
  • Cargill Inc.
  • China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Neste Corp.
  • ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.
  • POET LLC
  • Renewable Energy Group Inc.
  • Valero Energy Corp.
  • BP Plc

