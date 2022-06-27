Global Biorefinery Market 2022: Poised to Grow by $651.89 Million by 2026

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biorefinery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the biorefinery market and it is poised to grow by $651.89 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources, growing demand for biofuels and bio-based polymers, and favorable government policies as well as the trend towards energy independence.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The biorefinery market is segmented as below:

By Technology

Industrial biotechnology

Physico-chemical

Thermochemical

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026



4 Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation by Technology



6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



7 Geographic Landscape



8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends



9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks



10 Vendor Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Abengoa SA

Cargill Inc.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Neste Corp.

ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.

POET LLC

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Valero Energy Corp.

BP Plc

