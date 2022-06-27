Global Biorefinery Market 2022: Poised to Grow by $651.89 Million by 2026

Dublin, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biorefinery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the biorefinery market and it is poised to grow by $651.89 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.56% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable energy resources, growing demand for biofuels and bio-based polymers, and favorable government policies as well as the trend towards energy independence.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The biorefinery market is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Industrial biotechnology
- Physico-chemical
- Thermochemical
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Companies Mentioned
- Abengoa SA
- Cargill Inc.
- China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Neste Corp.
- ALTO INGREDIENTS INC.
- POET LLC
- Renewable Energy Group Inc.
- Valero Energy Corp.
- BP Plc
