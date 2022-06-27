Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2022

Company announcement number 60/2022

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 July 2022

With effect from 1 July 2022, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

 

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

