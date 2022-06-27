GXO Receives ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’ Award for Innovative Use of Technology from SDCE Magazine

GREENWICH, Conn., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has received a 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) magazine.



“We are honored to receive this award from SDCE for our innovative use of technology,” said Sandeep Sakharkar, GXO’s Chief Inforamtion Officer. “Our deployment of collaborative robots in a multi-tiered warehouse is a great example of how we are developing and implementing custom solutions that solve complex challenges for our customers while enhancing employee safety and productivity.”

Each year, SDCE spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that add value across a range of supply chain functions. GXO’s installation in Milton Keynes, U.K., is an industry first and an example of the company’s ability to meet the needs of high-volume businesses by optimizing vertical space in multi-tiered warehouses.

GXO collaborated with 6 River Systems to develop and test new features on the cobots, which automatically travel from one location to another in a multi-tiered facility, carrying picked items, reducing employees’ walking time and helping pick items from inventory more efficiently and accurately. To see these cobots in action, please watch this short video.

GXO leads the marketplace in automated solutions. In 2021, GXO deployed more than 2,000 new pieces of technology across its sites, up nearly 100% year-over-year. Its use of goods-to-person systems was up over 100% year-over-year and its use of cobots grew over 200%.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

