WIMCO Villas Expands Special Reserve Collection Villas in St Barts

St Barthelemy, French Caribbean Islands, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading villa rental company WIMCO Villas announced today an expansion of its Special Reserve Collection Villas on St Barthelemy (aka St Barts or St Barths). This exclusive collection features private villas whose nightly price includes the services of a private chef. WIMCO now has 30 villas in its St Barts Special Reserve Collection portfolio.

Travelers staying in one of WIMCO’s Special Reserve Collection villas in St Barts enjoy exclusive privileges including daily private chef service, 24/7 personal concierge service from its on-island team, and privileged access to coveted chaise lounges at top beach clubs on the island. In addition to these on island services, WIMCO’s Air Desk will book all international and local flights for travelers, and arrange VIP airport transfers and arrivals service.

The most recent addition to the Special Reserve Collection is the extraordinary Villa Embrace in Gustavia. This five-bedroom villa overlooking the harbor in Gustavia reinterprets the luxury villa rental experience in St Barts. Prices for this 12,000 square foot villa with two pools, game room, massage room and interior waterfall start at $21,450 per night for low season and top out at $64,266 per night over New Years.

"The Special Reserve Collection villas all have four or more bedrooms and are designed for families and large groups" WIMCO president Stiles Bennet explains. "One reason WIMCO chose to include the services of a private chef in the price of these larger villas is due to how challenging it can be in peak season to get a table seating 8-14 people for dinner at the top restaurants in Gustavia. It also solves the problem of families with young children having to arrange child care at night as the family can all stay in and dine together, while not giving up restaurant quality cuisine. This additional level of service elevates an already exceptional villa rental experience".

WIMCO's Special Reserve Collection also includes exceptional private waterfront villas in Turks & Caicos, Anguilla, St Martin, the BVI and other distinctive vacation enclaves.

About WIMCO Villas

Voted one of the “Top Three” villa rental companies in the world by the readers of Condé Traveler magazine Nast for three consecutive years, and featured in Forbes, the New York Times, and on the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective portfolio of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, including booking international and local flights, meeting guests at the airport, and arranging pre-stocking of groceries. In addition, they can arrange rental cars, restaurant reservations, private chef service and local activities, all supported by online itineraries.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks & Caicos, Anguilla and the BVI), a dozen private island resorts, and Southern Europe (including Lake Como, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1-401-849-8012

WIMCO was purchased by Nocturne Luxury Villas in December, 2021, and is now part of a portfolio of best of breed luxury villa rental operators that includes Exceptional Stays/Telluride Rentals, Cabo Villas and St. Barth Properties.

Attachment