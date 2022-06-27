North America Polycarbonate Sheets Market Size Worth $263.61 Million by 2030 | CAGR: 3.82%: AMR

Portland, OR, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the North America polycarbonate sheets market generated $185.98 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $263.61 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the demand for roofing application, modern building wall, decoration of commercial building, and others in the constructions sector, increase in the adoption of polycarbonate sheets as a substitute to glass due its impeccable transparency and durability, and remarkable growth of the automobile industry are expected to drive the growth of the North America polycarbonate sheets market. On the other hand, environmental concerns regarding the biodegradability of sheets are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, extensive use of these sheets in building green house is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the North America polycarbonate sheets market, owing to the implementation of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of manufacturing facilities of various industries such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive & transportation, and others. This resulted in the decreased demand for polycarbonate sheets during the pandemic.

This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.



The report offers a detailed segmentation on the North America polycarbonate sheets market based on type, end-use industry and country.

Based on type, the multiwall segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The solid segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global market. The aerospace & defense segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on country, the market across the U.S. held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. In addition, the same segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the North America polycarbonate sheets market report include COVESTRO AG, Emco Industrial Plastics, Gallina USA, H&F Manufacturing Corp, PALRAM INDUSTRIES LTD, SABIC, Sirius Plastics LLC, Spartech, TEIJIN LIMITED, and Ug Plast, Inc.

