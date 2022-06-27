The Future of Biopolymer Coatings Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 1440 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market finds that rising demand for polymers because of their potential advantages over traditional oil-based coatings and changing end-user preferences toward sustainable products that emit no hazardous emissions into the environment are some major factors augmenting the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market in coming years. In addition, the increasing use of Biopolymer Coatings Market by several organizations as a tool to enhance the brand image among customers, as well as the increasing popularity of lightweight coating materials to limit transportation costs are also accelerating the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market in recent days.



The Global Biopolymer Coatings Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1,440 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,062.4 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Biopolymer Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating, Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings, Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings, Cellulose Esters), by End Use Industry (Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Global Awareness of Environmental Pollution

Barrier coatings made from biopolymers can be applied to packing materials to prevent undesirable moisture transfer in food which, in turn, acts as an oil and oxygen barrier. As a result, Biopolymer Coatings Markets have the potential to replace paperboard and synthetic paper coatings. A shift in end-user preferences toward sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and the growing usage of Biopolymer Coatings Market over traditional oil-based coatings because of their substantial properties are expected to boost the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market over projected years.

Biopolymer Coatings Market is an environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-based coatings. These coatings have a wide range of applications and use while providing the desired biodegradability. In addition, recent technological advancements have resulted in the development of new Biopolymer Coatings Markets in the market with adequate biocompatibility, degradation rate, and physical qualities. With growing concerns about environmental degradation, the use of biodegradable products has increased which, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the market during the projected years. Apart from environmental benefits, the Biopolymer Coatings Market has many other qualities such as insulating qualities, chemical resistance, fire resistance, and some others, which in turn, boost the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market in coming years.

Restraint:

Comparatively High Cost

The cost of biopolymers is much higher than the cost of other conventional types of coatings. Thus, the high cost of biopolymers is a hindrance that would stifle the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market's expansion over the forecast period. However, certain methods can be adopted to decrease the cost of biopolymers. For instance, the high cost of biopolymers can be decreased by using fillers such as starch, which is abundant in nature. But the production of starch is a time-consuming process. New market developments aimed at improving usability and operational efficiency are projected to aid manufacturers in overcoming the hurdles, and Biopolymer Coatings Market will continue to gain traction globally over the undertaken projection period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Biopolymer Coatings market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Biopolymer Coatings market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,062.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,440 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Biopolymer Coatings market.



Segmentation of the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market:

Product Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings Cellulose Esters Wax Coatings Soy Protein Coatings Corn Zein Protein Coating

End User Industry Packaging Food & Beverages Automotive Construction Textile Healthcare Equipment Other End Users

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biopolymer-coatings-market-1684

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the chemicals industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market

North America held the largest share in the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market in 2021. Owing to the significant growth of the food and packaging industries in the region, it emerged as one of the most profitable regions in the Global Biopolymer Coatings Market. The United States dominated the region with the highest revenue share. This is due to the country's growing demand for green technologies and government support for renewable energy sources.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the projected period owing to the growing industrialization in developing nations such as India and China. In terms of food and packaging, medical, automotive, and other industries; China and India are the fastest developing countries, which in turn, propels the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market in this region. Apart from India and China, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and other Asian countries are also prospering in the market growth, owing to industrial expansion, which in turn, is boosting the growth of the Biopolymer Coatings Market in this region.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biopolymer Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating, Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings, Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings, Cellulose Esters), by End Use Industry (Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

List of Prominent Players in the Biopolymer Coatings Market:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Corbion

DuPont

EcoSynthetix

Nature Works LLC

Novamont S.P.A

Roquette Group

Safe pack Industries Ltd.

WestRock Company

Recent Developments:

August 2021: Danimer Scientific, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Novomer, Inc. (“Novomer”), a leading developer of conversion technology providing transformable, functional, and low net carbon inputs into the production of PHA-based resins and other biodegradable materials.

July 2021: PTT Global Chemical has agreed to purchase the industrial coating resin producer Allnex from the private equity firm Advent International for $4.8 billion.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating



• Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings



• Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Coatings



• Cellulose Esters



• Wax Coatings



• Soy Protein Coatings



• Corn Zein Protein Coating



• End User Industry



• Packaging



• Food & Beverages



• Automotive



• Construction



• Textile



• Healthcare Equipment



• Other End Users



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • AkzoNobel N.V.



• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)



• BASF SE



• Cargill Inc.



• Corbion



• DuPont



• EcoSynthetix



• NatureWorks LLC



• Novamont S.P.A



• Roquette Group



• Safepack Industries Ltd.



• WestRock Company Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

