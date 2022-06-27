GUIDEMARK HEALTH AND CYAN HEALTH ARE NOW LUMANITY

Name changes come on the heels of being acquired by Lumanity in 2021

New York, NY, June 27, 2022 – Guidemark Health (“Guidemark”), a leading healthcare marketing communications, training, and medical education agency, and Cyan Health (“Cyan”), a strategic payer marketing agency focused on guiding clients to successful market access for their products, have today rebranded, changing their names to Lumanity. Both Guidemark and Cyan were acquired by Lumanity in 2021. Lumanity brings together diverse scientific, clinical, and functional expertise to provide the biopharmaceutical industry with unique, pragmatic and more impactful solutions to its market access, commercialization, and development challenges.

“We are proud to be part of this organization and to officially adopt the Lumanity name. This marks an important step in strengthening our capabilities in oncology and rare diseases with the support of our global colleagues from across Lumanity. As the challenges in this space grow more complex, we’re finding new opportunities to help our clients create meaningful, impactful moments for their brands. Being part of Lumanity gives us the reach and breadth of expertise to drive change and improve the patient experience,” said Michael Parisi, formerly the CEO of Guidemark and now President, Creative Strategy and Engagement at Lumanity.

"Accelerating access to medical advances for patients who need them has always been at the heart of what we do. As part of Lumanity we will continue to serve our clients as strategic thought partners, solving complex market access challenges to maximize potential for their brands. Working with our colleagues across Lumanity will result in greater, more integrated value for our clients. We're thrilled to shape the future as part of this cutting edge organization," said Amber Gilbert, formerly the Managing Director of Cyan and now Global President, Market Access at Lumanity.

Guidemark’s deep customer engagement and technology solutions, along with its unique mix of services, including HCP marketing communications, training, and patient advocacy expertise, have been integral and highly complementary to Lumanity’s medical strategy and communications solutions. The addition of Cyan expanded Lumanity’s value, access, and outcomes capabilities with extensive market access expertise, including the ability to extract and synthesize expert opinions, understand the value and evidence needs of key decision makers, develop high impact payer engagement strategies, and execute communication plans.

Jon Williams, CEO of Lumanity, said, “In the eight months that our colleagues from Guidemark and Cyan have been part of our organization, they’ve brought creative thinking, fresh ideas, and a collaborative spirit to Lumanity. We are excited to have them take on the Lumanity name and continue on this journey with us to transform the industry.”

By transforming data and information into real-world insights and evidence, Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action. Every year Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of over 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns.

About Lumanity

Lumanity applies incisive thinking and decisive action to cut through complex situations and deliver transformative outcomes to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With deep experience in medical, commercial, and regulatory affairs, Lumanity transforms data and information into real-world insights and evidence that power successful commercialization and empower patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action.

With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, Lumanity has 1,200+ experts working with top pharmaceutical and biotech companies to: identify and generate the evidence needed to demonstrate the value of their products and bring them to patients at a price reflective of that value; translate science and data into compelling product narratives that are relevant to stakeholders around the world; and, enable commercial decisions that position these products for sustainable success in the market. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity helps to deliver successful development strategies, payer submissions, commercial brand launches, and product campaigns.

