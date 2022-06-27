Digitalist Group structures its financing

Digitalist Group Plc       Inside information            27 June 2022 at 16:00

Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group”) has agreed with Turret Oy Ab on a short-term loan amounting to EUR 1,200,000. The loan was granted on market terms, and it will fall due on 31 October 2022.

Turret Oy Ab is the largest shareholder of Digitalist Group.

