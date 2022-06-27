Aledade Expands National Footprint With Three New Offices, Continues Accelerated Growth

Bethesda, Md., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade, the leading primary care enablement company, today announced that it will be expanding its national footprint by opening three new offices in New York, New York; Durham, North Carolina and San Francisco, California, where employees across the company’s distributed workforce will come together to collaborate as they work to help more primary care physicians thrive in value-based care. The company also maintains its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, and an office in Austin, Texas, which Aledade added as part of its acquisition of Iris Healthcare earlier this year.

“As our nationwide network of more than 1,000 independent primary care practices continues to rapidly expand, we are thrilled to expand our company’s presence in high-growth regions, and give our teams hubs where they can gather in-person to connect, collaborate, and innovate as we support physicians in successfully transitioning to value-based care,” said Mat Kendall, President of Aledade. “We are especially proud of the people-focused culture at Aledade and look forward to adding top talent to our diverse workforce as we enter the next phase of our growth.”

The company marked its eight-year anniversary this month, demonstrating exponential growth since its founding in 2014. In 2021, Aledade's staff grew by 70 percent. Today, the company boasts over 1,000 employees in 49 states, growing 55 percent in just the first half of 2022 alone. Building on this momentum, Aledade plans to add at least 300 more employees before the end of the year.

“While Aledade remains a remote-friendly, flexible work culture, our team has really enjoyed the opportunity to come together and connect in person and, in some cases, meet their colleagues for the first time. We’re delighted to launch these new workspaces to support our distributed workforce across the country and give them every opportunity to grow and thrive,” said Reena Samantaray, Vice President of Business Strategy of Aledade.

While Aledade supports a remote workforce across the country, the new offices will provide its teams in New York, Durham and San Francisco with comfortable, modern facilities to come together in-person. The Durham office will serve as the headquarters for Aledade’s new health services unit, Aledade Care Solutions. The offices in California and New York will support the company’s regional teams in those geographies as they facilitate key market expansions.

Earning numerous recognitions from top organizations and publications focused on workplace culture and employee satisfaction, Aledade has long been recognized as a leading employer of choice for its outstanding culture and ability to foster the personal and professional development of its talented workforce. Just recently, Aledade was named a 2022 Top Workplace by the Washington Post, a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, a Top Workplaces 2022 USA by Energage, and was selected for an Employees’ Choice Award for Best Places to Work in 2022 from Glassdoor. The company also announced a $123 million Series E funding round earlier this month, to support investments in value-based care for more seniors covered by Medicare Advantage (MA), and innovation that improves patient care and increases medical cost savings, including expanded offerings through Aledade Care Solutions.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships, and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 37 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We provide the foregoing cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or implied in this press release. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project.” “anticipate,” “to be,” “to make” or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements by us are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements include the impact of the acquisition announced in this press release, as well as our expectations about future revenue and profitability.

