IFIC Makes Submission to the CSA on New SRO Consultation

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today made its submission to the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) on CSA Application for Recognition of New Self-Regulatory Organization Framework.



“IFIC appreciates the hard work that the CSA and the SROs have dedicated to developing the framework for the New SRO, which the industry fully supports,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Our comments focus on details of the proposal that could diminish the success of the transition if all of the impacts are not fully considered.”

In its submission, IFIC made several recommendations, including:

Requiring that individuals offering the same products and services to investors have the same proficiency requirements, regardless of their firms’ registration category;

Amending the New SRO Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules to allow, within jurisdictions that permit commission direction, directed commissions by registered representatives dealing in mutual funds only;

Maintaining current references in firms’ documents to IIROC, MFDA, CIPF and MFDA IPC, pending finalization of the names of the New SRO and new investor protection fund;

Clarifying the new account documentation requirements within the interim rules; and

Clarifying the circumstances in which the New SRO Mutual Fund Dealer Rules apply to dual-registered dealers.



Other recommendations related to New SRO fees, new rule development, and oversight of the New SRO. IFIC also reiterated its strong support for the value of keeping the “self” in self-regulation, noting that governance proposals to strengthen accountability must strike a balance with industry self-regulatory authority.

The Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec has also made a submission to the Autorité des marchés financiers on Québec-specific considerations.

