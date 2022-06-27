APT Systems Integration Completed Supporting Spera Wallet Deposits

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a fintech company, is now giving access to its wallets that seamlessly facilitate deposits and withdrawals for Spera users as the company brings its SPRA stablecoin onto the market.



Stablecoins are a form of cryptocurrency that are designed to hold value against traditional currencies like US dollars or commodities such as gold. Stablecoins help avoid the volatility that makes Bitcoin or other digital tokens impractical for most day-to-day commerce.

Spera, a true stablecoin, is designed to be a leading medium for moving funds between this cryptocurrency and regular cash bank accounts. SPRA is backed by US dollar deposits and gold, in custodial accounts for ease of access, exchange, and transparency. The hard asset backing of Spera is in sharp contrast to some other stablecoins that have algorithmic or other backing mechanisms, which negatively impacts their liquidity during times of market stress.

“We remain dedicated to providing an easily-accessed U.S. based, compliant stablecoin. We want to position SPRA as the stablecoin of choice for the public looking to open a friendly wallet as they learn about the technology and benefits of cryptocurrencies,” CEO, Glenda Dowie says.

APT Systems earlier launched Spera on MainNet in April, to work smoothly with its Verifundr digital escrow application which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported portion of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for smart escrow functions, while Spera provides for an alternate to USD payments if required, both domestically and internationally.

About APTY- APT Systems Inc:

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services supported with a stablecoin named Spera (SPRA).

Visit www.sperastablecoin.com to buy Spera and read our white paper to learn more about our true stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and partially by gold.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.