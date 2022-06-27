Momcozy introduces baby-centered brand, BabyCozy, through the launch of its ultra-cozy Bouncy Soft diapers

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major mom care brand Momcozy has announced the launch of BabyCozy, as a sub-brand dedicated to creating high-quality products for babies. Coinciding with its launch, BabyCozy will launch its initial product, Bouncy Soft diapers. Made with premium soft and absorbent materials, the diapers are billed to be possibly the most comfortable on the market.



Who is BabyCozy?

As Momcozy has built its brand on helping moms, BabyCozy was created to extend parents’ love to babies through quality and caring products. Through thoughtful design, premium materials, and the highest quality standards, BabyCozy’s goal is to make parents’ jobs easier by bringing coziness and joy to their little ones.

Bouncy Soft diapers crafted with care for babies’ comfort and health

Made with premium materials and an eye for detail, BabyCozy’s Bouncy Soft diapers are already being lauded by some as the softest on the market, according to customers who have had early access to the diapers.

Before even putting the diapers on their babies, parents would be happy to know that Bouncy Soft diapers are chlorine, fragrance, parabens, and phthalate free, keeping babies' skin safe. The top sheet's ultra-soft embossed cocoon bump design reduces skin contact by 45% for less friction and irritation.

Made with 0.8D nonwoven microfiber (the finest on the market), the bottom layer is velvety soft to the touch and remarkably gentle on babies’ skin. The layer’s base film contains over 20,000 micropores to help babies’ skin breathe, further ensuring a comfortable wearing experience.

BabyCozy’s commitment to softness does not come at the cost of performance. The FSC-certified plant-based pulp and polymer core effectively locks in urine and keeps babies dry for up to 12 hours, while minimizing the risk of lumping or faulting.

The details also matter

Bouncy Soft diapers’ leak guards feature a longer and wider design, offering greater leak protection so parents don’t have to worry about the mess. In terms of fit, the diaper’s super wide waistband is secure yet unrestricted, so diapers can be snug without sacrificing the baby’s comfort.

What are parents saying?

One reviewer on BabyCozy's page said, "Upon opening the diapers I was amazed by how soft they were," while another raved that the diapers were "super soft and absorbent!" Reviewers also praised the diaper’s all-around performance, with another commenter stating that "they keep (my son) dry, hold really well without leaking, are super soft, and have no funny scents."

Helping parents express their love

As stated on BabyCozy’s website, “Nothing compares to the love a parent has for their child. We want to help parents express that love while making their lives easier. We believe that one way for a baby to feel loved is to ensure their sense of comfort and security. This is why softness and absorption were the top priority when we created our diapers.”

BabyCozy Bouncy Soft diapers will be available July 5th on Amazon and BabyCozy.com.

