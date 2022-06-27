Beverage Trade Network's Cannabis Drinks Expo is All Set to Happen in San Francisco and Chicago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hosted by the Beverage Trade Network, Cannabis Drinks Expo, a super hit b2b trade show, returns in July, providing the cannabis and drinks industry with a unique platform to do business, learn about the category and source amazing brands.

The theme for the 2022 show will be Growing the Category. The 2022 show will focus on helping anyone looking to get into the category learn and develop new products, it will help existing brands expand into other states by meeting other state manufacturers. It will help retailers and distributors develop their store's own brands; it will find new ways cannabis beverages can be marketed and sold. It will find new ways cannabis beverages can be developed to grow end-consumer market share.

This expo will shine a spotlight on the skyrocketing legal cannabis market and provide insight into its future brimming with opportunity.

Dates and Location:

San Francisco: July 28, 2022 - South San Francisco Conference Center, 255 South Airport Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA 94080, United States

Chicago: August 2, 2022 - Midwest Conference Centre, 401 W Lake St Northlake, Chicago, IL 60164, United States

The cannabis entrepreneur who attends will be offered precious information on everything from the planning stages of crafting a cannabis-infused drink brand to formulation, regulations and compliance, branding, marketing, and the distribution of a cannabis drink product. There will be outstanding experts in their field that will take the stage where they will learn about the category.

They will be able to meet exhibitors that are on the cutting-edge of the cannabis industry. Visitor Registration is now open. Here are the links per city.

San Francisco Tickets | Chicago Tickets

