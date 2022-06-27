Apple Growth Partners Named Top Workplace Fourth Consecutive Year

Cleveland, OH, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer, for the fourth consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Our firm, like many businesses, experienced significant changes over the last four years,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Looking back to our first award year in 2019, we couldn’t have predicted where we are as a corporate culture today.”

Throughout the last four years, AGP adapted to the considerable changes brought by the pandemic to both the workforce and business strategies. Shifting talent retention and recruitment tactics, the firm embraced remote working early in 2020, followed by a rollout of AGP Anywhere, a program enabling employees to choose where they work best – from home, in an office, or a hybrid of both.

After quickly developing comprehensive programs for clients and community members to understand and navigate the complexities of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and forgiveness models in 2020, the firm continues helping business owners grow their companies in the wake of the pandemic, employment shifts, and inflation.

“Receiving this honor for the fourth year in a row is a testament to our firm’s commitment to our culture,” says Erica Ishida, president. “In 2020, we revised our mission statement to capture the importance of our workforce as the driver behind success for our clients. We know our team will deliver world-class service if we take care of them, and that has been our driver since.”

In addition to embracing remote work in a post-pandemic environment, AGP continued to grow in line with the firm’s plan of achieving $100 million in 10 years with recent acquisitions of firms in Chicago and Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC).

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 77 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for High-Net-Worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 100 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, and Black-owned businesses. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, world-class service, and taking care of each other.

