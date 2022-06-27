Verifone's 2Checkout Monetization Platform Wins 2022 CODiE Awards for Best Payments and Best Subscription Billing Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, the global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world's largest commerce brands, today announces that its 2Checkout monetization platform has been named Best Subscription Billing Solution and Best Payments Solution of 2022 at the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. Now in its 35th year, the SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program to recognize companies that develop the most innovative business technology products across the world. The 2Checkout all-in-one monetization platform has been awarded SIIA distinctions for the past 10+ years, either as a finalist or a winner, earning honors for the best-in-class solution in multiple categories.



The 2Checkout platform won the Payments and Subscription Billing categories – a clear recognition of its advanced capabilities that allow merchants to seamlessly scale across the globe. The solution streamlines digital commerce, with a comprehensive suite of tools that act as a real growth engine. Merchants leverage the 2Checkout platform to address a range of revenue objectives, with capabilities that support the optimization of authorization and conversion rates; the acquisition and retention of subscribers; the boosting of Customer Lifetime Value through promotional tools; the tracking and combatting of subscriber churn; the optimization of revenue collection through Revenue Recovery Tools; and the overall upgrading of the customer experience via the localization of checkouts and payment methods accepted.

"Verifone salutes the CODiE 2022 awards for its recognition of the 2Checkout monetization platform -- the latest confirmation that our investments and developments effectively tackle market needs and positively impact merchants' bottom lines. We remain committed to our focus on facilitating fast go-to-market deployment for businesses and generating new revenue uplift opportunities for merchants, which we deliver on through a modular, all-in-one solution with out-of-the-box tools and market differentiating payments and subscription capabilities," said Bulent Ozayaz, President, EMEA, at Verifone.

"Even during these tumultuous times, business application, software, service and product providers continued the industry's long tradition of developing and marketing innovative solutions to meet business needs," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are proud to recognize this year's class of CODiE Award winners. They truly represent the best of the best in a highly-competitive and ever-evolving market."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on June 8 in the metaverse. The 2Checkout platform was honored as one of 46 winners across the 45 business technology categories, including seven leadership categories recognizing outstanding companies, individuals and teams.

More details about this year's CODiE winners can be found on the SIIA website.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Verifone

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world's best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike. The company's global services platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security and handles 10.4B+ online and in-store transactions annually, totaling more than $440B. Trusted and recognized by consumers for its growing footprint of 35 million devices in more than 150 countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess and solution flexibility. Learn more at www.Verifone.com.

