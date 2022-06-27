TaskUs Named Fastest-Growing Service Provider in 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services Top 50 Report

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast growing technology companies, was ranked No. 1 in the list of BPS Top 10 Service Providers by percentage growth in the 2022 Everest Group Business Process Services (BPS) Top 50 report.



TaskUs, who is new on the list, topped the ranking in terms of percentage growth and was placed at the 15th spot overall in the BPS Top 50™.

Inaugurated in 2015, the BPS Top 50 list by leading global research firm Everest Group is the industry’s authoritative list of the largest third-party providers, based on their revenue and year-on-year (YoY) growth.

“With a focus on digital-native companies to provide superior customer experience and reliable content moderation services, TaskUs emerged as the fastest growing BPS provider in the 2022 edition of Everest Group BPS Top 50™ report,” said BPS Partner & Global Head Rajesh Ranjan.

According to Rajesh, companies that responded quickly to the COVID-19 crisis positioned themselves to grow significantly above the market average. Those on the list managed and handled the pandemic extremely well, and they have seen the benefits of this agility over the past two years.

“This recognition from Everest Group pushes us to strive for more for our clients who require next-generation digital services and our teammates around the world,” said TaskUs Chief Customer Officer Jarrod Johnson. “We continuously aim to deliver consistent and ridiculously good service as we make a positive impact on the brands we work with, as well as with the people and communities we connect with.”

TaskUs was also recently recognized as a major contender by Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Trust and Safety – Content Moderation Provider 2022. The full version of that report is available here .

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,800 employees across twenty-three locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the offering of TaskUs Class A common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

