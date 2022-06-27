Verisk and Loveland Innovations Integration Expedites Property Claims Scoping Process

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance adjusters and contractors can now expedite the estimate creation process with a new integration between Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK)’s claims-handling solutions, Xactimate® and XactAnalysis®, and Loveland Innovations’ IMGING® property inspection data platform.



This new integration enables insurance claim adjusters and contractors to combine IMGING’s property data capture and analysis technology with Verisk’s claims-handling solutions. The result is a full artificial intelligence and data-driven end-to-end property adjusting software solution that provides complete 3-D models and measurements of structures while keeping estimators safely off roofs.

“Now more than ever, the property industry is hungry for broad, open solutions without restrictions,” said Mike Fulton, Verisk’s president of property estimating solutions. “This collaboration adds another key integration to Verisk’s suite of solutions to offer more flexibility for our customers to be able to scope, bid or adjust properties safely, efficiently and accurately.”

Loveland Innovations’ IMGING solution is a property data and inspection platform that serves as a centralized hub of analysis and capture for all property data for insurance carriers, roofers and contractors. It automates drone flight, makes consistent data capture easy with patented technology and provides precise 3-D models and measurements. It also organizes photos to custom specifications in the cloud, uses automated artificial intelligence to identify potential damage for review and simplifies data centralization, reporting, sharing and collaboration.

“We’re excited about our collaborative work with Verisk and this integration of our IMGING platform with Xactimate and XactAnalysis,” said Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. “My family and I have a rich and long history with these industry-leading property claims estimating solutions, and nothing pleases me more than to enable our IMGING customers to have their data easily flow into both Xactimate and XactAnalysis.”

Verisk provides computer software solutions, such as the Xactimate estimating tool and the XactAnalysis claims assignment, management and analytical network, for professionals involved in estimating all phases of building and repair. Thanks to a longstanding commitment to investment in research and development, Verisk property estimating, assignment, management, analytical and collaborative solutions are used by many of the top property insurance companies and repair contractors in the United States and Canada.

To learn more, visit Verisk.com or LovelandInnovations.com.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.