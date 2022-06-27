A. Duie Pyle Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Project List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier 98-year-old provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named one of the 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects of the Year by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Pyle was recognized for partnering with one of the United States' largest independent distributors of building materials to improve its overall distribution services in the Northeast. In a two-phase project, Pyle and the client worked together to improve delivery operations and boost customer satisfaction by converting the client's private fleet into a managed dedicated fleet. As a result, Pyle was able to help stabilize the customer's driver turnover rate, lower operational costs and increase overall customer approval.

Within six months, Pyle revamped the customer's fleet and created organizational tactics and strategies to help the customer improve overall efficiencies. Pyle's operating team also raised the customer's service levels to over 99% on time, created real-time visibility through enhanced technology and stabilized the driver turnover almost immediately. Pyle’s services enabled the client to consolidate its fulfillment center, significantly decreasing costs. In addition, Pyle also helped lower the company's price per delivery by over 40%.

"Our approach is simple, we listen to our customers, learning their challenges, opportunities and business objectives,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at Pyle. “From there we set out to develop long-term partnerships, which are earned by designing and executing engineered solutions which deliver high quality customer service. This high level of quality service enables our customers to differentiate themselves from their competition.”

The winning projects serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to improve their operations and show how supply chain solutions providers help their customers achieve supply chain excellence. Recipients were evaluated based on the scope of a client's project, creative application of technologies, solutions and services used, and the extent of the business results and impact.

This award recognition is the most recent in a string of impressive accomplishments for Pyle. It comes on the heels of recently being awarded the ATA President's Trophy – which is the highest safety award available to motor carriers in the U.S. – as well as being named a Regional Carrier of the Year by Transplace, an Uber Freight company.

As a leading transportation and distribution provider, Pyle offers a complete range of integrated supply chain solutions through its LTL, Dedicated, Brokerage, and Warehousing & Distribution services. With an extensive network of assets, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and dedication to safety and customer service, Pyle consistently provides exceptional service that exceeds customer expectations. The premier provider develops strategies with the future in mind, resulting in a focus and commitment to its business, customers, communities, employees, and the environment. Those efforts are shown through being honored for its diligent efforts to customers across the Northeast.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to sdcexec.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Matt Greenfield

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com