The Plain Dealer Names Valmark Financial Group a Winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces Award for the Third Year in a Row

AKRON, Ohio, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for the third year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party, with the results of top performers published in The Plain Dealer. The survey is anonymous and uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.



“We are thrilled to receive this award for the third time,” said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman & CEO, Valmark Financial Group. “Six years ago, we started focusing on employee engagement as a key measurable and growth strategy. This award validates the extent to which our whole team is pulling together to live out our core purpose to ‘Bring the Golden Rule to Life!’”

Valmark gives particular focus to improving its internal team’s engagement and productivity. One example is getting consistent feedback from all employees through a quarterly survey and using it to create specific action steps to improve overall employee engagement.

On top of this prestigious award, Valmark continues to receive high satisfaction scores from its customers through its annual survey. “Engaged employees are key to our customers feeling connected to Valmark and, in turn, Valmark earning one of the highest overall satisfaction scores from our customers in our firm’s history,” said Rybka.

Valmark’s employee-focused culture is well represented by its employee engagement program, simply called "Engage." The program is made up of a team of employees from various departments who work together to organize a variety of fun activities for employees throughout the year. The team also encourages a number of volunteer opportunities for employees to serve the greater good and wellness initiatives that promote whole person wellbeing.

“All the credit for this achievement goes to our staff,” said Caleb Callahan, President, Valmark Financial Group. “They set the bar and create the culture we are proud to promote. They also accomplish amazing things for our company and community of Member Firms. It is a privilege to work alongside them. I am very excited about what we are building together at Valmark!”

To view Valmark’s profile on the Top Workplaces website, click here.



About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $7.5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b982bce-15e1-4130-b73f-11e6052b2e54