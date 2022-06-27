Whittier Street Health Center to Present 2022 President's Award to Dr. Habib A. Sioufi, Director of Lab Services

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center is delighted to announce that Dr. Habib A. Sioufi, director of laboratories at the Center, was presented with the 2022 President's Award during a June 24th all-staff meeting and ceremony.

The annual award culminates in a peer nomination process and organization-wide vote.

A resident of Newton, Massachusetts, Dr. Sioufi had been serving Community Health Centers since 1993 before he began his passionate service at Whittier Street Health Center. Since leading the charge to build an effectively functioning laboratory program at Whittier, he has worked at several other health centers with the same deep commitment to providing high-quality care to all patients.

As the director of Whittier Street Health Center's lab, Dr. Sioufi led the expansion in Whittier's new building and launched the labs at Whittier's satellite clinic and in Mobile Health Vans. He ensures that patients receive high-quality care when they are referred to the lab and educates both patients and providers about lab results and interpretations.

In addition to his role at Whittier Street Health Center, Dr. Sioufi is the director of laboratories at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Memorial Marlborough Hospital and the associate chief medical officer at Tewksbury Hospital.

Born in Syria, Dr. Sioufi is deeply committed to supporting and serving immigrants and refugees, including the patients served in Whittier's Refugee Health Assessment program.

Dr. Sioufi is board certified in Clinical Pathology, Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine. He was trained at the Children's Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston. He completed his medical degree at Damascus University in Syria and his Certificate of Special Studies in Hematology in Tours, France.

"Habib is a deeply committed physician who consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty to support Whittier Street Health Center's mission in serving the underprivileged population, and addressing racial and ethnic disparities in health care," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "He is a valued member of our clinical and leadership teams and is highly regarded by patients and the communities we serve."



