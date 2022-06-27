Salt Lake City, Utah, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoNextions® Inc. Announces Daniel Gruppo as President and Chief Executive Officer

Salt Lake City, Utah—CoNextions Inc. (www.conextionsmed.com), an innovator in tendon repair, announced today that Daniel Gruppo has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Jeff Barnes, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since May of 2017 will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Gruppo has more than 14 years of senior management experience, including strategic plan development and execution at Stryker. Prior to joining CoNextions in 2016, Mr. Gruppo served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stryker Trauma and Extremities.

“Dan’s management experience at Stryker, coupled with his sales and marketing acumen, make him well suited to assume this role,” said Jeff Barnes, Executive Chairman of the Board. “Erik Kubiak, MD, founder and board member of CoNextions, and I are confident that Dan can make CoNextions the company we envision.”

"I am very excited to be taking on the role of President and CEO of CoNextions and to lead the dedicatied and talented team there,” said Dan Gruppo. “I believe that as we go to market with CoNextions TR™ Tendon Repair System, CoNextions and its surgeon partners and customers will truly revolutionize tendon repair. The early surgeon feedback has me more excited than ever for the future of CoNextions.”

CoNextions Medical is currently launching the CoNextions TR Tendon Repair System throughout the United States and select countries in the global market. The device is marketed by a network of orthopedic distributors focused on hand, wrist, and forearm surgery.

About CoNextions Inc.

Founded in 2011, CoNextions Inc. is a privately held company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are an innovation-based medical device company dedicated to achieving safer, stronger, and more durable tendon repairs worldwide marked by faster rehabilitation, fewer complications, and lower long-term costs. For additional information about CoNextions, please contact Dan Gruppo, President and Chief Executive Officer, (385) 645-8380 or at dgruppo@conextionsmed.com.