Trex Commercial Recognized as ‘Trade Contractor of the Year’ by Turner Construction Company

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Commercial, a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications, has been honored as “Trade Contractor of the Year” by the Cincinnati-Kentucky branch of Turner Construction Company. The commercial products division of Trex Company was nominated by Turner’s jobsite and office staff based on overall job performance, project management, engineering, quality of work, collaboration, pricing and field expertise demonstrated through its work on Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium.



“We at Turner believe that our success is in a very large measure attributable to our trade contractors being true ‘partners’ in construction,” said Susie Yanes, contracts manager for Turner Construction Company. “All too often suppliers hear from the general contractor only when things are going badly. We believe it is also appropriate to recognize our trade partners when their work is outstanding and, as such, we are pleased to pay special tribute to the Trex Commercial team for its performance and contribution to our shared success on this project.”

Known as “The Crown Jewel of Cincinnati,” TQL Stadium is a 518,000-square-foot soccer-specific venue that serves as home to Major League Soccer’s F.C. Cincinnati. Completed in 2021, the venue features nearly 20,000 linear feet of Trex Commercial railing, in seven different styles, found both inside and outside the stadium from the seating bowl and suites to the exterior balcony, concourse and surrounding gates. In addition to railing, the Trex Commercial team also custom engineered fencing, gates and other architectural elements to enhance fan safety and promote socialization at the stadium without disrupting visibility of the on-field action.

Another distinguishing aspect of this project was the 3-D laser scanning utilized by Trex Commercial for precise modeling of the distinctive railing shapes and contours throughout the venue. This advanced form of field analysis enabled the Trex Commercial team to not only deliver high-accuracy data capture and mapping, but also contributed to seamless collaboration, faster turnaround and reduced rework.

“Being recognized by one of the most respected general contractors in the industry is especially rewarding,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial. “We understand our role is more than just a fabricator of a designer’s concepts and strive to be a trusted and collaborative partner on all our projects. We greatly appreciate the trust and acknowledgement of the Turner Construction team and are extremely proud of our team members who contributed to the successful result of this high-profile project.”

To learn more about the TQL Stadium project, go to TrexCommercial.com/projects/tql-stadium. For more information about Trex Commercial, visit TrexCommercial.com.

