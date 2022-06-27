Stere Expands into Latin America with Regional Operations

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stere, a digital ecosystem specializing in capacity sourcing and unique digital capabilities for embedded insurance partners and MGAs, has expanded its operations to the Latin America insurance market. Based in Brazil and headed by Thiago H. Soares who joins Stere as CEO of Latin American operations, the company will use its new presence to serve regional embedded and affinity clients such as tech platforms, banks, online marketplaces, superapps, and member-based organizations.



Soares and his team have already signed on a select group of LatAm-based MGAs and embedded partners to help address capacity needs, develop a unique customer experience journey, and implement unique digital capabilities using a rich library of APIs. The team has also closed 15 embedded insurance deals with companies such as:

Fleets – a boat rental app with over 2,000 vessels

Kitei – a fintech for debt settlement and refinancing platform

OAB – Brazilian Bar Association, in collaboration with Redentor Seguros

FeTransporte – a Brazilian-based MGA focused on marine and transportation

“Thiago’s extensive local, regional, and global experience are perfectly suited to this position and I can't think of anyone better qualified to manage Stere’s LatAm journey,” said Stere CEO and Founder Dogan Kaleli. “In just a few short months, he has assembled a team who represent Stere in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico and who have already closed deals with 15 significant LatAm organizations, securing a contracted revenue of two million dollars. Based on this early momentum, I am excited to see what they can do when operations scale and the team expands more broadly throughout the region.”

Soares is an insurance industry veteran whose career spans two decades, multiple continents, actuarial senior management positions, and digital analytics regional manager roles at Chubb, Allianz, CNP Assurance, and Hannover Insurance. He brings to Stere extensive experience developing digital transformation processes for LatAm-based global Fortune 100 companies as well as development of predictive and statistical models to identify profitable risks and customers with high propensity to buy insurance and improve underwriting and rating processes.

“Stere is an enabler, not a competitor, and I am thrilled to help Dogan realize his vision of a digital ecosystem that creates a seamless customer experience by eliminating long-standing industry challenges,” said Soares. “My team is already working closely with companies like Chubb, Berkley, Mapfre, AIG, MDS, Aon, Sabemi, Ezze and others to remove historic industry pain points by bringing Stere’s unique marketplace of underwriting deals and digital infrastructure capabilities to the LatAm insurance industry.”

Soares added: "Our team has remarkable experience in the insurance industry, which helps our customers achieve the best combination of smart underwriting with innovative technology and great customer experience.”

About Stere

Stere is a digital insurance ecosystem that helps businesses find insurance and reinsurance capacity on a local or global level through its unique “capacity marketplace.” Stere also provides digital capabilities and transformation services using a rich library of APIs that give embedded insurance partners, insurtechs, MGAs, and others access to potential business channels to launch insurance programs.

To learn more about embedded opportunities and how your organization can benefit from using Stere, please visit www.stere.io or email hello@stere.io