Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 17/6/2022
|332,827
|552.32
|183,826,116
|Monday, 20 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|Tuesday, 21 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|Wednesday, 22 June 2022
|2,859
|482.89
|1,380,573
|Thursday, 23 June 2022
|3,433
|469.95
|1,613,350
|Friday, 24 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0
|In the period 20/6/2022 - 24/6/2022
|6,292
|475.83
|2,993,923
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 24/6/2022
|339,119
|550.90
|186,820,039
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,859,843 treasury shares corresponding to 7.29% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
