Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 17/6/2022 332,827 552.32 183,826,116 Monday, 20 June 2022 0 0.00 0 Tuesday, 21 June 2022 0 0.00 0 Wednesday, 22 June 2022 2,859 482.89 1,380,573 Thursday, 23 June 2022 3,433 469.95 1,613,350 Friday, 24 June 2022 0 0.00 0 In the period 20/6/2022 - 24/6/2022 6,292 475.83 2,993,923 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 24/6/2022 339,119 550.90 186,820,039 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,859,843 treasury shares corresponding to 7.29% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

