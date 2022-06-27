Iconic Kia Soul modernized for 2023

English French

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brand’s most iconic vehicle, the Kia Soul, will receive several modernized upgrades in safety, technology and design for the 2023 model year. The vehicle is set to arrive in dealerships this summer across Canada.

“With over 126,000 Soul owners in Canada, the reception of this iconic vehicle has always been remarkable,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “We’re ecstatic to introduce a refreshed Kia Soul that we’ve been able to continually innovate when it comes to unique styling and practicality in the subcompact SUV segment.”

Exterior body enhancements refine the unique character of the Soul even further. The front grille becomes more dynamic in styling with increased angular design flanked by refined headlights. To really stand out on the road available MFR LED headlights, and LED Daytime Running Lights (starting at EX) provide the Soul a signature presence and high-tech imagery. On the rear, the vehicle maintains its very planted stance, but now features a more modern outer lens around the taillights and simplified rear bumper. New for 2023 is a 17-inch wheel design available on the EX+ trim, matching the angular styling of this refreshed model. The GT-Line trim is differentiated with a more aggressive and technical mesh pattern in the grille, body coloured front and rear bumper, a center exit exhaust, chrome garnish extends along the back of the vehicle and new 18-inch alloy wheel design exclusive to this trim. To really stand out, opt for the brand-new Surf Blue exterior paint option.

Heading to the interior, the 2023 Soul gets a brand-new steering wheel design and adopts the 4.2inch cluster as seen on the 2023 Sportage. The centre fascia design is more seamless with an optional 10.25-inch AVNT Multimedia Integrated Navigation System featuring Kia’s impressive Kia Connect Telematics system. The Soul also maintains its spacious passenger and cargo capacities.

The 2023 Soul maintains its 2.0L MPI 4-cylinder engine, delivering 147 horsepower and 132 lb. ft. of torque and 7.9L/100 kilometers of combined fuel economy. When it comes to driving experience, improvements have been made to the Soul’s ride handling as well as reduction in noise, vibration and hardness through the optimization of sound absorbing materials.

The 2023 Soul also receives some new safety enhancements to ensure it’s well equipped with leading-edge technology from Kia’s Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)i:

Standard Rear Occupant Alert: designed to provide an audible alert and message in the instrument cluster for the driver to “check rear seats” in order to help prevent leaving the vehicle with potential rear occupants left inside; the warning message appears when the engine is shut off and the driver’s door is opened

Available Lane Follow Assist: Improving on the available Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist monitors lane markings to keep the Soul centered in its lane

Available Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC-C): helps drive at a safe speed in the curved section when driving on highways and automatically reduces the speed appropriately before entering a curve in the road

Available Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Available Highway Driving Assist (HDA)ii: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front



Pricing for the Kia Soul starts at $22,595 MSRP:

LX $ 22,595 MSRP

EX $ 24,495 MSRP

EX+ $25,295 MSRP

EX Premium $27,195 MSRP

GT-Line Limited $29,495 MSRP

For more information, visit https://www.kia.ca/soul23.

i These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

ii Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

