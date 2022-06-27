KYOCERA AVX Launches New Interactive Component Search Tool

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, has launched a new interactive component search tool. Available as a fixed navigation menu option on the KYOCERA AVX website and accessible via computer, tablet, or smartphone, the new component search tool allows users to quickly and easily explore an extensive selection of the company’s proven portfolio of expertly engineered antennas, capacitors, circuit protection devices, filters, couplers, and inductors, as well as view and purchase available stock from its authorized distributor network.

The new component search tool groups KYOCERA AVX’s products by their technologies and common features to make it faster and easier for users to identify and select component solutions ideally suited for their unique application requirements. The user-friendly interface features filtering menus that allow customers to quickly narrow down the list of suitable components and clickable product selections represented by component pictures. Once users narrow their search to a specific product line, they will receive a list of active part numbers. Clicking one of the part numbers will reveal detailed product data including parameters, descriptive information, downloads such as spec sheets, datasheets, and product catalogs, and available product stock at authorized KYOCERA AVX distributors.

“Our new interactive component search tool provides users with a quick and easy way to access our extensive selection of expertly engineered, field-proven electronic components optimized for use in applications spanning the commercial, industrial, automotive, medical, defense, and space markets,” said Jiri Machanicek, product manager, KYOCERA AVX – Europe. “Adding this search tool to our website simplifies and hastens the component selection process by making it easy for users to navigate through a series of intuitive filtering options, access detailed product information, and view and click through to stock available for purchase at authorized KYOCERA AVX distributors.”

Later this year, KYOCERA AVX will expand the current selection of searchable products to include additional primary product groups, such as connectors and crystal devices.

For more information about the new KYOCERA AVX component search tool, please visit https://search.kyocera-avx.com/. For all other inquiries, please visit https://www.kyocera-avx.com/, email inquiry@kyocera-avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

Attachment