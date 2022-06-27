M-Vest and Maxim Group LLC to Host a panel discussion on Innovations in ALS: Exploring New Treatments In Development on Tuesday, June 28th at 11 A.M. EDT

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Innovations in ALS: Exploring New Treatments in Development panel discussion. The panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.



Maxim Group LLC presents a panel discussion on Innovations in ALS: Exploring New Treatments in Development. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) remains a highly debilitating and deadly neurological disease despite having approved therapies on the market. Current therapies provide benefit for some patients, but there remains a very high unmet need for new therapies and research into the disease. This is an exciting year for ALS development as the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is reading out topline results in 3Q22, and companies are conducting research into multiple facets of the disease. Please join us for a panel discussion on ALS research and development with Rob Etherington, President & CEO of Clene, Inc. and Alon Ben-Noon, Co-Founder & CEO of NeuroSense Therapeutics. The panel discussion will be moderated by Maxim Group Senior Biotech Analyst, Naz Rahman, CFA.

