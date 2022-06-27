New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Corporate Wellness Market: Segmented: By Source ; By Category ;, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288828/?utm_source=GNW

Corporate Wellness programs address specific policies and interferences that address a variety of risk factors and health conditions, as well as plan strategies that may influence multiple organizational levels, such as individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and worksite environment. Workplace wellness programs are an important aspect of any firm that uses a variety of tactics and treatments to improve the health of its employees.



Market Highlights

The corporate Wellness Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.9% in 2031.



The escalating professional fight among employees to outperform their peers, produce on or before deadlines, reduce budgets, and increase sales are just a few reasons that contribute to employee stress. These variables induce mental health concerns and stress in employees, which has a negative impact on their health and productivity. Lack of job stability, juggling work, people issues, and overload are all important sources of stress, all these factors provide lucrative opportunities for global Corporate Wellness Market.



Global Corporate Wellness: Segments

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Corporate Wellness Market is fragmented by category into Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations. Fitness and nutrition consultants are qualified nutritionists who provide health and diet advice to individuals, businesses, and public health agencies. The consultants examine the client’s diet plan and recommend adjustments to the client’s eating habits in order to reach health goals such as disease treatment and weight loss.



Health Risk Assessment segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Corporate Wellness market is segmented by source into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others. Organizations can use health risk assessment services to learn about health trends affecting their workforce and track their progress year over year. A set of questions is used in health risk assessments to determine employee health and quality of life at work.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising global stress



Early-onset of chronic diseases



The rising prevalence and early onset of chronic diseases, as well as lower employee healthcare expenditures, are driving market expansion. In today’s work culture, most people do not have enough time after work or during their leisure time to engage in mental and physical activities, resulting in health issues. Chronic diseases are a major concern to the world’s population, as the prevalence of many of these ailments is rising.



Restraint

High risk of data breaching



Healthcare data leaks are the latest craze among cybercriminals. Concerns about data privacy do not prohibit corporate wellness programmes. Employees who participate in wellness initiatives contribute personal information and health-related data. Furthermore, fitness trackers and other digital devices are more vulnerable to hacking due to they have limited data security protections and can be watched by cybercriminals. Corporate wellness providers, on the other hand, are more worried about their clients’ personal and medical information, and are cooperating with cybersecurity firms to prevent data breaches.



Global Corporate Wellness: Key Players

ComPsych

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

Provant Health Solutions

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality Group

Wellsource, Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness

Truworth Wellness

Other Prominent Players



Global Corporate Wellness: Regions

Global Corporate Wellness market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for XX percent of the market in 2021, and the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the next decade. The Americas have recently dominated the worldwide corporate wellness market and are expected to do so again over the projected period. This can be ascribed to reasons such as high awareness for mental health and job stress, increasing popularity of workplace wellness, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of the main players in the region.



Impact of Covid-19 on Corporate Wellness Market

The COVID-19, on the other hand, caused a financial catastrophe for the companies, resulting in a considerable number of layoffs. These businesses also seek to reduce operational and other costs associated with paying their employees’ salaries. The subscription to the wellness programmes was also cancelled as a result of this. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a mixed influence on the market.



Global Corporate Wellness is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Corporate Wellness report also contains analysis on:

Corporate Wellness Segments



By Source

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Biometric Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services

Others

By Category

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations

Corporate Wellness Dynamics

Corporate Wellness Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 6.4 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 12.3 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Source, Category, and Region



Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions; Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS; Marino Wellness, Privia Health; Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, and SOL Wellness, Well Nation, ADURO, INC., Beacon Health Options, Fitbit, Inc. and Other Prominent Players

