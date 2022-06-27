IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for Driving Mobility’s 9th Annual Transportation Conference Produced by Sustain SoCal

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) to heighten the visibility of Driving Mobility - the 9th Annual Transportation Conference. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Ave., Irvine, CA 92617, on June 29, 2022, from 1-5 pm with an EXPO and reception to follow from 5-7:30 pm.



Sustain SoCal has honed a well-earned reputation as a leading information hub and advocacy platform; as one of the foremost mentorship and advisory services targeting sustainable growth in the region; and for its networking and collaboration initiatives to provide a forum for the exchange of ideas and business opportunities. Sustain SoCal facilitates cleantech-led economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration, and education.

With a decade-long track record of hosting Driving Mobility conferences, Sustain SoCal has developed another exceptional event to showcase the increasing centrality of the mobility and transportation sectors to the development of a sustainable economy. The upcoming event will feature nearly 30 companies and organizations from various sub-sectors, including institutional investors, start-ups, aviation, fleet electrification, automotive companies, local and state authorities, and non-profit organizations, among several others. As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions to enhance the event’s visibility and that of the conference participants.

“Our team at IBN is excited to work alongside Sustain SoCal once again for the upcoming Driving Mobility 9 event,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “They are incredibly professional, and we look forward to employing our expertise in communications solutions, social media, and various outreach strategies to widen reach among an audience of seasoned investors through compelling real-time coverage.”

This year’s event will host multiple industry veterans who will share their experiences with attendees, followed by an Innovators Showcase where c-suite leadership from emerging mobility and transportation companies will introduce cutting-edge research and development to attendees and fellow professionals. The conference will also feature a Welcome Panel led by the Sustain SoCal Board of Directors. Jennifer Gress, Chief, Sustainable Transportation and Communities Division, CARB, will deliver the keynote speech entitled, “Key transportation ingredients for a sustainable community.”

Today, there is a sharp rise in awareness around the importance of sustainable economic growth and the sizeable role of mobility and transportation in achieving favorable outcomes. Moreover, with a growing list of ESG requirements, favourability of green credentials, shareholder and public pressure, supply chain management challenges, and government bid requirements, the calls for a transition to a less energy-intensive mobility infrastructure have intensified. The Driving Mobility 9 event will offer attendees the unique opportunity to interact with thought leaders in the space while exploring potential synergies and fostering robust ties.

For more information about Sustain SoCal’s Driving Mobility 9 conference, visit https://sustainsocal.org/events/event/driving-mobility-9/

To register, please submit the registration form at the earliest. For SoCal members, the event is free.

