Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation has acquired top notch software development company.

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC:PRTT) has acquired the 100% of the shares of CJSC "Inaiapp", a Belarusian developer of corporate software for business digitalization.



With 8 years of blockchain development experience and list of long term clients, Inaiapp will bring its qualification and management processes to a new level.

“Robotic process automation, AI systems and machine learning systems, blockchain-based solutions, Data Science tools for business growth - we closely follow global trends in IT technology and are now ready to create the most profitable solution for your business.” - says Nick Greb, President of PRTT.

PRTT offers range of services and software products, to solve painful problems.

The company is using time-tested practices in the field of robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, creating first-class solutions that meet current business needs.

“Now we will combine the US market presence with extensive technical expertise that enable us to develop products that accelerate and streamline business processes through autonomy, transparency and security.” - Nick adds.

About PRTT

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation is a full-cycle software development and delivery company that produces, releases, and supports digital products for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.

