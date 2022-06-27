New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Superplasticizers Market: Segmented:By Application ; By Type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288825/?utm_source=GNW

Superplasticizers turn stiff, low-slump concrete into pourable, easy-to-place concrete that flows. As it performs better as an addition, superplasticizers are widely utilised in the production of high-strength concrete. Furthermore, superplasticizers aid in the strengthening of the concrete mix. It is also beneficial in lowering the water-to-cement ratio. Superplasticizers are also increasingly popular for improving workability as they can slow down the curing process. These additives are essential for reducing cement and water usage in the concrete manufacturing process.



Market Highlights

Superplasticizers market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.3% in 2031.



Two primary drivers driving the worldwide Superplasticizers Market are the increased utilization of precast concrete and ready-mix concrete. Large infrastructure or building projects have high demand for ready-mix concrete as it improves flow ability and allows for the transfer of concrete with the use of a concrete pump, which is propelling the Superplasticizers Market forward. Furthermore, regions such as the Middle East and Africa, as well as Asia-Pacific, are experiencing rapid growth in the construction industry, which is expected to enhance worldwide market growth.



Global Superplasticizers: Segments

Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Superplasticizers Market is fragmented by application into Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Precast Concrete, High-Performance Concrete (HPC). Due to the increasing adoption of ready-mix concrete in Asia-Pacific, the Ready-Mix Concrete segment is expected to generate the highest Superplasticizers market growth over the forecast period. This region has adopted this to speed up its overall construction process, which is expected to boost global market growth.



Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF) segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31



Global Superplasticizers market is segmented by type into Polycarboxylate (P.C.) Derivatives, Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF), Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF), Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS). As it is less expensive than P.C. derivative superplasticizers and is readily available in the global market, sulfonated naphthalene formaldehyde superplasticizers are expected to produce a large Superplasticizers Market Size in 2021. Modified lignosulfonates, on the other hand, are expected to shrink in market size throughout the projected period due to inferior performance than other superplasticizers.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Precast and ready-mix concrete are being used more frequently.



Advancement in R&D



Investment in rehabilitation and redevelopment of infrastructure projects and ancient buildings is expanding in North America and Europe, providing greater chances for global important players. Furthermore, due to the increasing challenges connected with cement-superplasticizer incompatibility, the global Superplasticizers Industry Trends has significant prospects for the global market. As a result, leading global companies are working hard to boost market growth in the next years.



Restraint

Rising cost



Due to the rising cost of various sorts and forms of the worldwide product, the global Superplasticizers Market Trends may be hampered. Another challenge that the worldwide market may face is getting the material to all of the regions in a timely manner. As a result, the Superplasticizers Market is attracting numerous important players in the global market to boost its growth.



Global Superplasticizers: Key Players

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Arkema

BASF

Mapei

Enaspol

KAO Corporation

Sika

Rhein-Chemotechnik

Chembond Chemicals Limited

Rain Carbon

Other Prominent Players



Global Superplasticizers: Regions

Global Superplasticizers market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. APAC accounted for XX percent of the market in 2021, and the region is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX percent over the next decade. Concrete superplasticizers are expected to be the most popular in APAC. The APAC region’s high consumption of concrete accounts for its dominant market size and fastest growth rate. APAC is the world’s largest producer and consumer of concrete, accounting for more than half of worldwide consumption. The market for concrete superplasticizers is driven by the growing urbanisation trend in APAC’s emerging economies. China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and India are among the top 20 cement consumers in the world. The APAC region is expected to be the greatest consumer of concrete superplasticizers due to rising cement usage and population.



Impact of Covid-19 on Superplasticizers Market

In the first half of 2020, the unprecedented COVID-19 has had an impact on the global Superplasticizers Market. Most countries imposed lockdown and shut down during the pandemic, which had an impact on transportation and the labour. As a result, investors and development activity have left the worldwide market. Furthermore, many prominent competitors in the worldwide Superplasticizers Market have implemented various safety measures in order to increase market revenue during the forecast period.



Global Superplasticizers is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global Superplasticizers report also contains analysis on:



Superplasticizers Segments:



By Application

Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC)

Precast Concrete

High-Performance Concrete (HPC)

By Type

Polycarboxylate (P.C.) Derivatives

Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes (SNF)

Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes (SMF)

Modified Lignosulfonates (MLS)

Superplasticizers Dynamics

Superplasticizers Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Superplasticizers Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2021 USD 6.4 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 11.3 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2031



Base year for estimation 2021

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031



Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Type, application and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Arkema, BASF GCP Applied Technologies Inc., KAO Corporation Sika, Mapei, Enaspol, Chembond Chemicals Limited, Rhein-Chemotechnik, Rain Carbon and Other Prominent Players .

