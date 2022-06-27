RoseComm Founder Rosemary Ostmann Wins 2022 Bulldog PR Awards’ ‘PR Professional Who Makes a Difference’

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseComm, an independent, boutique strategic communications firm, today announced that Rosemary Ostmann, its president and chief executive officer, was named the 2022 Bulldog PR Awards’ “PR Professional Who Makes a Difference”. The award is given to an individual who over the prior year worked to make the world a better place through their pro bono efforts, volunteering or mentoring of the next generation of PR professionals. Ostmann won the gold award – the top honor – in the category.



The annual Bulldog PR Awards recognize the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns of the year as well as extraordinary individual and agency contributions. They are the only public relations industry awards judged solely by journalists.

In the summer of 2021, RoseComm provided its services pro bono to raise awareness of a young man, Moussa Fofana, who was gunned down in Ostmann’s hometown of Maplewood, New Jersey. The campaign, #JusticeForMoussa, encouraged the community to come forward with information, keeping Fofana’s name and the investigation in the spotlight until an arrest was made. The effort led to more than 40 news stories in local, regional and national print and broadcast media, reaching nearly 300 million people. After more than eight weeks of no answers, an arrest was finally made.

“This award is given to a single professional, but it belongs to my team,” said Ostmann. “Our firm makes a commitment to supporting important causes each year, but generating results is the work of several people and I have the good fortune to work with some of the best in the industry.”

Working with Ostmann on the #JusticeForMoussa campaign were Lara Cohn, account director, and Natalie Felix, account coordinator.



Ostmann, a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Merrill College of Journalism, founded RoseComm in 2003 after a decade building her career in Washington, Baltimore and New York City. The firm’s diverse areas of focus include education, social justice, health care, government and manufacturing.

Ostmann was also recognized for her dedication to supporting the next generation of public relations professionals. She speaks to college students on how to break into PR at schools ranging from New York University to the University of Baltimore, and volunteers to mentor students interested in public relations at her alma mater.

“It is with gratitude and humility that we accept this honor from the Bulldog PR Awards judges,” said Ostmann. “We are also grateful to our clients who trust us to tell their stories and give us the opportunity to dedicate part of our time to issues that deserve attention, but don’t always receive it.”

