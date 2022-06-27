New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Segmented: By Type, By End User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288826/?utm_source=GNW
Women’s health is an area of medicine dedicated to the treatment and diagnosis of diseases and ailments affecting women’s health. Several women-related ailments, such as breast cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, menopause, and pregnancy, are diagnosed and monitored using women’s health diagnostic methods, which include screening, testing, and monitoring. For the diagnosis of women’s health-related disorders, a variety of tests are available. Medical diagnostic devices such as biopsy devices, imaging & monitoring systems, mammography systems, and other devices help to identify cancer, remove obstructions, and capture images of interior organs for disease screening and diagnosis.
Market Highlights
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 7.3% in 2031.
Key drivers driving the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market include an increase in the worldwide geriatric female population, an increase in the frequency of chronic and lifestyle disorders, and an increase in demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing. Furthermore, government initiatives to enhance women’s health awareness around the world are fueling the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. The increased use of imaging techniques for diagnosis is due to the rise in novel applications of imaging techniques.
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Segments
Diagnostics Tests segment is expected to lead with the highest CAGR during 2021-31
Based on Type, the Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is divided into Accessories and Consumables, Diagnostic Tests, and Diagnostic Devices. In past years, the category of the diagnostic test contributed the most to the market. The women’s health diagnostics market for tests is driven by an increase in the prevalence of various health-related disorders among women, such as cancer and infertility, as well as increased awareness about women’s health-related tests, high demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, and the development of numerous diagnostic & imaging centers.
The hospitals and Clinics segment is predicted to grow significantly during 2021-31
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is classified on the basis of End User into Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers, Homecare, and Others. In previous years, the hospitals and clinics category contributed the most to the market. The growth in breast and ovarian cancer incidences has resulted in a large increase in hospitalizations.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
The surge in demand for improved technologies and growing cases of heart-related disorders in women
The market is growing due to an increase in demand for improved technologies and the availability of diagnostic centers. The growth of the women’s health diagnostics market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of various health-related disorders among women, such as infertility and breast cancer, high demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing, increased awareness about women’s health-related tests, and the development of numerous diagnostic & imaging centers. Furthermore, an increase in healthcare spending, increased awareness of malignant tumors, and the availability of newer and more powerful diagnostic technologies are projected to promote market growth in the near future.
Rising demand for test kits due to growing cases is driving the market growth
Increased sales of test kits for home use have resulted from the rising number of instances, which is likely to fuel the market’s revenue growth over the forecast period. The market is predicted to develop due to increased implementation of point-of-care diagnostic testing and an increase in the number of diagnostic and imaging equipment available globally.
Restraint
High cost associated with the Women’s Health Diagnostics
The market’s expansion is stifled by high-cost imaging techniques and a scarcity of competent personnel. In addition, high prices for diagnostic tests, devices, and procedures, as well as insufficient reimbursements for diagnostic testing, are projected to limit the market’s growth.
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Key Players
Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
Hologic, Inc.
GE Healthcare
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
bioMérieux SA
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Abbott
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Other Prominent Players
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market: Regions
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The largest proportion of the market was held by North America. The rising incidences of cancer among women, the growing focus of producers of women’s health diagnostic devices on expanding their presence in this region, and the rising demand for fertility testing monitors are all factors contributing to this market segment’s size. Moreover, during the projected period, the increased popularity of POC diagnostics and PST procedures is expected to support the growth of this regional segment.
Impact of COVID-19 on Women’s Health Diagnostics Market
To control and reduce the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, more countries around the world have closed their borders and limited transportation and travel since the beginning of 2020, causing international trade and transportation to be hampered. The supply chains for women’s health diagnostics were disturbed, that relatively dropped the demand for short-term due to global economic and capital market uncertainty.
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market report also contains analysis on:
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Segments:
By Type
Accessories and Consumables
Diagnostic Tests
Diagnostic Devices
By End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Homecare
Others
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Dynamics
Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
