Catheon Gaming Joins Quickload Accelerator as the First Web3 Publishing Partner

Sydney, Aus, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheon Gaming, the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company, announces today its participation as the first Web3 Publishing Partner in the Quickload Accelerator program jointly hosted by OGR, 34BigThings and Microsoft with ID@Xbox.

The Quickload Accelerator program selects and accelerates 6 to 10 international teams for 6 months within OGR Tech facilities. During the program, startups are provided with mentorship, access to Quickload’s extensive network of professionals and investors, and working space in the city of Torino, Italy. At the end of the program, startups have the opportunity to pitch their project to a selected pool of publishers and investors.

34BigThings possesses extensive knowledge in game production and development, as one of the biggest game studios in Italy and a part of the Embracer Group (formerly known as THQ Nordic AB), one of the largest game publishers in Sweden. The group has over 850 owned or controlled franchises including Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, World War Z, Borderlands and many more. While OGR Tech, the international innovation hub of Officine Grandi Riparazioni repurposed from former train repair workshops, focuses on providing participants with a wealth of resources and networks. OGR’s 12,000 sqm. innovation hub in Italy has helped a total of 1,000+ startups catalysed over €500M investment.

Being the Web3 Publishing Partner in the program entitles Catheon Gaming with priority access to early-stage projects mentored by industry veterans. Discovering new and promising game studios and projects that are central to Catheon Gaming’s mission to contribute to the growth and evolution of blockchain gaming industry.

William Wu, Founder of Catheon Gaming said: “We are honored to be the first Web3 Publishing Partner of choice for Quickload, working alongside industry leaders such as OGR Tech, 34BigThings, and Microsoft with ID@Xbox. This opportunity provides us with invaluable access to quality projects to bring to the blockchain. The partnership will greatly assist Catheon Gaming in executing our vision of revolutionising the way people play, live and earn."

Tiziano Giardini, Program Director at Quickload commented: “I am happy to announce Catheon Gaming as our Web3 Publishing Partner of Quickload program this year. We welcome their blockchain expertise as a leader in blockchain gaming and their in-depth experience that will elevate participant projects to the next level.”

- Ends -





About Catheon Gaming

Catheon Gaming is the fastest-growing integrated blockchain gaming and entertainment company globally. The company's flagship franchise, SolChicks, entered the market following successful fundraising from various venture capital investors, institutions, and launchpad partners. The company brings technical, gaming, and marketing expertise together with deep roots in the blockchain industry. The company’s strategy is to partner with leading game developers and IP-holders to incubate and launch “best-in-class” blockchain games and bring them to the widest possible audience.

For more information, please visit: https://catheongaming.com



For media inquiries, please contact: media (at) catheongaming.com







About 34BigThings

Established in 2013, 34BigThings is an admired video game development studio that creates premium games for PC, consoles, and mobile devices. By using the most advanced technologies in the market, the studio creates innovative gaming experiences that redefine genres and captivate the imagination of gamers from all over the world and has released over 10 premium games on all major platforms so far. 34BigThings has been acquired by Embracer Group via Saber Interactive in 2020.

For more information, please visit https://34bigthings.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: info (at) 34bigthings.com


