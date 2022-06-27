The global non-invasive ventilation masks market is likely to reach the value of US$ 1,776.04 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,583.06 million by 2028

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Application, End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232582/?utm_source=GNW

However, the side effects of NIV masks may limit the demand, hampering the market during the forecast period.



Non-invasive ventilation masks support the breathing of the patient without the need for intubation or a tracheotomy and are used to provide non-invasive ventilation therapy.It helps to delivers effective therapy with reduced risk of infection and high survival in patients with respiratory failure.



The NIV therapy masks are comfortable, and efficient. These are commonly used in hospitals, and home settings, as patient interfaces for non-invasive ventilators or positive airway pressure devices.



Emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases appear to be a public health threat worldwide.There is a need for constant awareness and readiness to deal with such outbreaks, which may cause a dangerous threat to the public.



Recent studies suggest that infected persons can transmit COVID-19 even without disease symptoms. While social distancing and proper hygiene are the most important methods to prevent virus transmission, new guidelines state that healthy individuals can consider wearing masks in public settings, mainly when physical distancing is difficult (as in grocery stores or pharmacies).



The spread of airborne diseases, such as seasonal influenza, kills 200-500 thousand people annually.Influenza A (H1N1) caused 17,000 deaths worldwide till now, many of whom were healthy adults.



As an early option in infectious patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), H1N1, and Tuberculosis (TB) infections, NIV can prevent or reverse respiratory failure and thus reduce complications when taken in units with well-trained staff.NIV with a face mask can help eliminate the need for endotracheal intubation and, thus, improve mortality in patients with acute respiratory failure.



Therefore, it is critical to choose the brand and size of mask that best fits the anatomy of the patient’s facial contours while also allowing an adequate pressure level to be delivered to minimize inadvertent air leaks around the interface.



Based on the end user, the non-invasive ventilation masks market is segmented into ICU, pediatric, home care, and others.The ICU segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the home care segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the non-invasive ventilation masks market are the World Health Organization (WHO), BioMed Central Ltd., and the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDCP).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06232582/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________