Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Introduces Extra Happy Travel Deal for 15% Off Stays in Destin Vacation Rentals, August 14-31

Destin, Fla., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With gas prices reaching record levels, travelers are seeking vacation deals for summer travel. For families considering a trip to Northwest Florida’s sugar-white sand beaches, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is helping beach lovers save this summer by booking a 30A or Destin vacation rental in late August. The Destin vacation rental management company recently introduced their “Extra Happy” special offer, which rewards travelers who book their stay during August 14-31, 2022 with 15% off the already reduced late summer season rates.

“We know that our guests work hard to save for their annual beach vacation and with inflation and gas prices, families are seeking ways to save money and stay within their travel budget,” said Jeanne Dailey, CEO of Newman-Dailey Resort Properties. “With fewer crowds and fun summer events, August is a great month to visit Destin, and with the adding savings, free activity passes, and complimentary beach service that is included with each stay, we hope this enables families to make their annual visit to the beach.”

In addition to discounts, travelers who select an August beach vacation along the sugar-white sand beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. will benefit from longer days and fewer crowds as well as special events and activities. Renowned for the emerald green water and pristine beaches, South Walton and Destin are popular beaches for summer vacations. Destin watersports range from stand-up paddle boarding and jet skis to parasailing and snorkeling.

As an added bonus, guests who book with Newman-Dailey will Be Rewarded with special offers, complimentary beach service, and the Newman-Dailey gift card. Available with participating properties, the Newman-Dailey Gift Card includes one adult admission at Big Kahuna's Waterpark, a Destin snorkel excursion, a dolphin cruise, parasailing, and golf with each day of the stay.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties features a wide array of Destin vacation rentals, from spacious multi-bedroom beach homes to comfortable Gulf-front condominiums at properties ranging from Jade East Towers in Destin to Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort in Miramar Beach and Sanctuary at Redfish on Scenic Highway 30A. Travelers can take advantage of the added savings for stays from August 14 through August 31, 2022, by using promo code: EXTRAHAPPY with booking online at www.DestinVacation.com. For more information, call 1-800-225-7652.

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded 1985, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and has been voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. For more information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

