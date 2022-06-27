Pine Creek First Nation Launches Mobile App for Members to Access News, Events, and Important Cultural Resources

CAMPERVILLE, Manitoba, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Pine Creek First Nation (PCFN) have unveiled a new mobile app designed to help their membership stay up-to-date with community news and resources. Two-thirds of PCFN’s members live off-reserve, making maintaining a connection to the community difficult—having an app for the Nation means that no matter where a band member lives, they will be able to access vital documents, resources, and announcements.



PCFN reached out to the developers of Communikit, the fastest-growing platform for Indigenous leaders in Canada, after seeing evidence of the platform’s success in other progressive First Nations. Chief and Council are excited to use the PCFN app to bring an additional level of communication and convenience to their members; because the app is searchable (using a tagging system) users can quickly and easily locate what they are looking for.

Band members can reach directly out to the Band Office through the app to request information or services, and to provide feedback about the app or the Nation’s programs and services. The Band Office can also use the app to send important information directly to specific members or groups in order to ensure that messages are seen right away by the relevant recipients.

When asked about the app and how it is expected to impact the community, Chief Derek Nepinak said, “We are always looking for new tools and ways we can improve the lives of our band members; having an app that we can manage ourselves to send out notices for any situation puts us more directly in control of our communications as opposed to using a platform like Facebook or Twitter.”

The Pine Creek First Nation mobile app is available for download now on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Pine Creek First Nation

Pine Creek First Nation (PCFN) is located on the southwestern shore of Lake Winnipegosis and provides a wide variety of economic and cultural services to the community. A signatory of Treaty #4, PCFN’s original members were of Saulteaux descent who originally lived in the Sault Ste. Marie area near Lake Superior.

