QuisLex Earns Band 1 Ranking in Chambers and Partners’ Annual Guide to Alternative Legal Service Providers

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its inclusion for the 12th consecutive year in the highest rank of Chambers and Partners’ annual rankings. Again this year, QuisLex ranked in Band 1 for both Contract Lifecycle Management and Litigation Services for alternative legal service providers.



Chambers and Partners is among the world’s leading providers of research and analysis. Chambers ALSP 2022 is the third edition of its guide to the alternative legal services market and offers a list of market-leading providers in each category. The report is the product of interviews with service providers, their clients and third-party market insiders, as well as the analysis of qualitative feedback concerning technical ability, client service and value.

This year’s Chambers guide summarizes QuisLex’s litigation services as follows:

Focusing on assisting clients requiring managed document review, QuisLex offers experience in a broad array of AI and other evolving technologies handling complex volume-intensive mandates. Its additional services include privilege reviews, redaction reviews and deposition and trial preparation work.

The guide also shares several quotes from QuisLex clients, such as:

“I was impressed at their capacity to perform analytical work. They respond quickly and immerse themselves into expedited projects.”

“Consistently able to successfully manage large-scale, complicated document reviews under intense time pressures.”

“QuisLex is my go-to vendor as all of my matters are complex and difficult and I know they can get the job done well.”



The 2022 Chambers guide summarizes QuisLex’s CLM services as follows:

QuisLex's contract management capabilities include contract review, analysis, drafting and negotiation, and its more than 1,000 lawyers work with clients on a global basis. Its clients include AmLaw 100 law firms and Fortune 500 companies. QuisLex also uses AI technology in its contract analysis process.

The guide includes these among the quotes from QuisLex clients:

“QuisLex has an ability to ramp up an experienced team to handle very complex transactional, compliance, litigation and operational matters. The team from the front-line contributor up through the executive leadership is incredibly responsive and works proactively with us to make sure our needs are met. QuisLex is a true business partner and extension of our in-house legal team....”

“…QuisLex rates as the smartest, fastest, highest caliber team you can find to amplify your resources in large-scale contract review efforts, seamlessly matching human and AI capabilities.”

“We are honored that our clients trust us with their most critical work, and are grateful for their support, without which we could not have attained a Chambers Band 1 ranking again this year,” says QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “These rankings have long been an industry gold standard, and we are proud to have achieved a Band 1 ranking again in 2022.”

For more information, see Chambers Alternative Legal Service Providers 2022 e-Edition.

