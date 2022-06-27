SMEV's Subsidiary Nitro Holdings, LLC Announces Creation of Cravin Crawfish LLC & SMEV Shareholder Update

ANGOLA, IN, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK: SMEV) subsidiary, Nitro Holdings, LLC, announces the creation of Cravin Crawfish LLC & Shareholder Update.

Dear SMEV Shareholders,

As previously announced, we have been preparing our first ponds to raise Hybrid Striped Bass for sale to the restaurant industry, and now have a number of ponds ready to introduce them into. Unfortunately, like many things these days, there has been an unprecedented shortage of Phase 2 Hybrid Striped Bass coming to market and we are still waiting on our first delivery.

While my team has been busy maintaining the ponds to host our first Bass delivery, we noticed earlier this Spring that we have an abundance of Crawfish inhabiting some ponds. It turns out that with the lack of fish in our expertly refurbished ponds, our farm has turned out to be a perfect breeding ground for the crawfish. My team spread the larger Crawfish out into the other ponds we had ready, and their population has been increasing exponentially. Due to the abundance of Crawfish, we have already this season, we have been able to begin harvesting them to sell in the retail market. So far, we have had nothing but praise from customers about the quality of the crawfish we are selling, and with a month left in the selling season, we estimate we should be able to get over a ton of Crawfish sold this year. This will leave the majority of the crawfish presently in our ponds intact to grow the population so that we have a full harvest next season.

All of our equipment that was purchased originally to raise and harvest the Hybrid Striped Bass works just as well with the Crawfish and the team has adjusted perfectly to the product change. The new product of Crawfish as compared to the Hybrid Striped Bass we estimate should result in the same amount of income for the company while costing much less in overhead, which will in turn generate more profit. Also, while we have swapped over to mostly Crawfish as our product now, we still have a few ponds we could use for Striped Hybrid Bass or a different product if the opportunity presents itself.

President of Nitro Holdings, LLC, Bryan Wilkinson, states, “I’d like to thank all of the team members who made this changeover happen, everyone has done a first-class job. We are not stopping here though; we are working on a new venture and we will be making more announcements in the coming weeks as we continue to make progress on things.”

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

Nitro Holdings, LLC, is an Aqua-Culture based company focused on Farming, Logistics with interest in expansion into Hydroponics & Aquaponics. We plan to have our own state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) with expansion to indoor grow out facilities. We are actively searching for JV partners as well as acquisitions in the Aquaculture space.

Nitro Digital LLC, A wholly owned subsidiary of Nitro Holdings, LLC, will focus on NFT, Crypto as well as possible JVs in the BTC/NFT sector. Currently Nitro Digital is actively looking for NFT/crypto investments to carry on the balance sheet going forward.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker President

Email: Marvin@smevmerger.com

URL: www.smevmerger.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SMEVMerger

Subsidiaries

Nitro Holdings https://twitter.com/NitroHoldings https://nitro.holdings