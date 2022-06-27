Biodiesel Market consumption is expected to reach US$ 59 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biodiesel market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032, according to an in-depth industry analysis by Persistence Market Research. Market growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives to conventional fuels.



Biodiesel is a clean-burning, renewable fuel that is made primarily from used cooking oil, vegetable oil, and animal fats. Biodiesel fuel is similar to diesel fuel, but is much better for the environment. Biodiesel is a non-polluting, environment-friendly energy source. This green transformation is seen as a leading light for the biodiesel market.

Biodiesel is consumed as a fuel in different end-use industries and is the preferred choice as compared to conventional fuels as it is a renewable & more eco-friendly substitute. Biodiesel improves energy security and air quality of the environment, as well as provides safety benefits. Furthermore, when compared to petro diesel, biodiesel reduces carcinogenic compound emissions by up to 85% and helps in keeping the environment clean.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27445

Based on feedstock, the most common and easily available feedstock is vegetable oil and a majority of biodiesel is manufactured using vegetable oil, followed by animal oil and used cooking oil. Over the coming years, used cooking oil is expected to see lucrative growth opportunities as key players are focusing on collecting used oil from restaurants, hotels, and other places and converting it into biodiesel.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for biodiesel is estimated to reach a value of US$ 59 Bn by the end of 2032.

The vegetable oil segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 3.7% during the assessment period (2022-2032).

Fuel is estimated to remain a key application of biodiesel. The fuel segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

The North American region is anticipated to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 2.78 Bn during the forecast period.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27445

“In the biodiesel market, expansion, collaboration, and partnership activities have been witnessed. Key players are expanding their production capacities and partnering with other players to cater to the growing need for biodiesel across the world,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The biodiesel market is moderately fragmented with small-scale players contributing alongside major market players. Due to the sheer growing demand for environmental-friendly fuels, the market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Over the last five years, the biodiesel market has grown rapidly. This is due to companies' efforts to meet rising diesel fuel demand while also expanding their global footprints. To meet the needs of different markets, companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities, both, in the domestic market and in other geographies.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/27445

some of the major players are collaborating and partnering with others to strengthen their market position.

For Instance:

On Sep 16, 2021, Shell Plc. announced the expansion of a biofuel plant having the capacity to produce 820,000 tons per year at Rotterdam, The Netherlands. This production plant under sustainable aviation fuel would be the one of biggest in Europe.

Conclusion

Biodiesel is sometimes referred to as green fuel and an excellent alternative to conventional fuel. Growth of end-use industries such as automotive, marine, and others is expected to drive market demand.

On a regional basis, Europe, East Asia, and South Asia & Pacific are leading markets in terms of production and consumption. Growth of end-use industries and advanced technologies for the production of biodiesel are key factors driving market expansion.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/27445

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global biodiesel market that contains an industry analysis of 2017–2021 and an opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, production process, feedstock type, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com