ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL INDUSTRY LEADERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTIVE HEALTH FOODS, INC. (OTC: AHFD) announces that Dr. Jonathan Wright, of Tahoma, Washington, and his wife, Holly Han, together with Michael Cohen, Esq. of Carlsbad, California, have joined the Board of Directors of AHFD’s subsidiary Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. (BIO).



Dr. Wright is the Medical Director of the Tahoma Clinic where he also practices medicine. A Harvard University (A.B. 1965) and University of Michigan graduate (M.D. 1969), Dr. Wright continues to be a forerunner in the research and application of natural treatments for healthy aging and illness. Since 1976, along with Alan Gaby, M.D., Dr. Wright has accumulated a file of over 50,000 research papers about diet, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and other natural substances from which he has developed non-patent medicine (“non-drug”) treatments for health problems. Dr. Wright has taught natural biochemical medical treatments since 1983 to thousands of physicians in the USA, Europe, and Japan (visit www.tahomaclinic.com).

Dr. Wright is called the “Father of Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy.” In the early 1980s, Dr. Wright was the first medical doctor in the United States to prescribe comprehensive cyclical hormone replacement therapy (estrogens, progesterone, testosterone and DHEA), hormones identical to those found naturally in young humans (rather than hormones from pregnant horses and/or patentable pseudo-steroids such as medroxyprogesterone, “Provera”).

Ms. Holly Wei Han is the wife of Dr. Jonathan Wright. Ms. Han received her Nursing Degree (R.N.) from the Taipei Nursing College, Taiwan, Republic of China, 1962. Ms. Han has 35 years’ experience working with hormone replacement therapy in conjunction with Dr. Wright in their Tahoma Clinic in Washington State. She is the Administrator of Clinic Operations and facilitator of Dr. Wright’s professional activities including research and public education in her husband’s medical specialties including nutritional biochemistry, natural hormone replacement and other aspects of natural and complimentary medicine.

Mr. Michael Cohen is an Attorney who specializes in Healthcare Transactions and Regulatory Law, based in Palo Alto and Carlsbad, California. He was an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Adjunct Professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and Director of Legal Programs for the Harvard Medical School Osher Institute, where he developed policies and procedures governing integrative medicine as models for fourteen Harvard-affiliated hospitals.

Mr. Cohen focuses on healthcare and life sciences clients such as physician practices, medical device and dietary supplement manufacturers and healthcare ventures (e.g., medical spas, MSOs and mobile medical apps). He served as Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Author of six leading books on healthcare law and policy, Mr. Cohen is a thought leader pioneering legal strategies and solutions for clients in traditional and emerging health and wellness markets. www.cohenhealthcarelaw.com

Contact:

Joseph Wallace, President

Active Health Foods, Inc.

Email: Joe@jwallace.biz

About Active Health Foods, Inc.

Active Health Foods, Inc. (AHFD) recently acquired Bioidentical Hormones, Inc. and its subsidiary Australian Menopause Centre, in addition to continuing to develop its Etrnl Cosmetics skin care subsidiary. AHFD is focused on Healthcare and the Anti-Aging Medicine industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this Press Release.