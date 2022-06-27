Nextbite Teams Up With World’s Largest Ice Cream-Focused Digital Star Dylan Lemay for Delivery-Only Ice Cream Cake Cups

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, today announced a partnership with digital celebrity Dylan Lemay - known for his ice cream obsession - to offer a delivery-only Cake Cup Creamery dessert menu featuring his own creations of individual ice cream cakes. Previewed in New York City, Cake Cup Creamery by Dylan Lemay ™ is a flavor extravaganza that will turn any moment into a personal celebration. Each cake is stacked with layer upon layer of creamy ice cream, decadent cake, delectable toppings and indulgent frosting.



Lemay is bringing his personally-created Cake Cup Creamery dessert to ice cream lovers of all ages nationwide through his partnership with Nextbite, the virtual restaurant company that matches on-trend menu concepts with under-utilized kitchens to help restaurants succeed in the growing off-premises and digital era. For restaurants interested in offering the delivery-only Cake Cup Creamery from Dylan Lemay, more information is available here .

Dylan Lemay is the largest ice-cream focused digital creator in the world with over 14.4 million followers and growing. He has been named one of YouTube’s top “shorts” creators, and is the largest food and beverage creator on TikTok. Dylan began his digital career by mastering short-form content and sharing his genuine and contagious passion for all things ice cream through daily videos.

“Life isn’t just meant to be lived, it’s meant to be celebrated, and that’s what Cake Cup Creamery is all about,” said Dylan. “Good things happen to us every day, but sometimes we are moving too fast to recognize and enjoy those moments.”

He added, “Ever since I started making ice cream content online I’ve realized just how powerful a sweet treat can be in our day-to-day lives. That’s why I invented Cake Cup Creamery - so you can create moments of celebration at a moment’s notice.”

Each 12-ounce Cake Cup delivers layer upon layer of fun and delightful flavors. It starts with decadent crumbled cake that is then topped with ice cream and layered with toppings like cookie dough, sweet strawberries, or crumbled peanut butter cups, and finished with creamy, whipped frosting – all in the perfect size for any celebration, any time. The Cake Cup Creamery menu includes: Cookies & Cream; Strawberries & Cream; Peanut Butter Cup; and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

“With his more than 14 million followers across his platforms, Dylan is an ice cream sensation and the perfect partner for us to create these amazingly delicious ice cream cake cups,” said Alex Canter, CEO and Co-founder of Nextbite. “Now, any time is the right time to celebrate and we can’t wait to work with restaurant partners to bring these on-demand ice cream cake desserts to consumers nationwide.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus , using underutilized kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

ABOUT DYLAN LEMAY

Dylan Lemay is the largest ice-cream focused digital creator in the world with over 14.4 million followers across all platforms. Dylan began his digital career by mastering short-form content and sharing his genuine and contagious passion for all things ice cream through daily videos. With a unique approach grounded in compassion, engagement, connectedness and a love for something so universally embraced -- ice cream! -- Dylan has been able to organically grow a massive and dedicated fanbase in an unprecedented short amount of time, enabling him to focus on expanding his brand into a full-fledged organization, including multiple global partnerships, an ice cream shop, and so much more. For more information, please visit dylanlemay.co

