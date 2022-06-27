Nearly one-quarter of young Canadians have stopped saving for tomorrow

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians, who have lived through a series of financial crises since 2000 (9/11, the 2008 financial collapse, the Covid-19 pandemic) are less than optimistic about their financial stability according to a new economic survey.



Nearly one-quarter of young Canadians (23%) surveyed said they do not see the point of saving/investing in this economic environment. The Economic Future Survey, the second in a series of economic studies by Bromwich+Smith and Advisorsavvy, finds young people are cynical about their economic futures.

Significantly, 30 per cent of Canadians aged 18-34 are feeling they will need to rely on their own children for financial support when they get older. Additionally, two thirds of young adults worry they will not be able to leave a financial legacy for their children. Also, nearly two thirds of young Canadians (63%) feel they would not be able to afford long-term healthcare if needed, leading the country.

Canadians 35-54 have their own misgivings, with nearly eight-in-10, wishing they could go back and tell their younger selves to be more proactive in saving and investing.

“Despite some financial fatigue, there were some very heartening findings,” said Solomon Amos, Advisorsavvy founder. “Nearly half of all Canadians across all ages feel they have a strong saving and investing strategy. And half of younger Canadians acknowledge now is a great time to make investments.”

My Economic Future Total Canadians 18-34 Canadians 35-54 Canadians 55+ I do not see the point of saving/investing in this economic environment 22% 23% 20% 23% I would not be able to afford long-term healthcare if I needed it 57% 63% 60% 54%

I will need to rely on my children for financial support when I get older 18% 30% 18% 15% I worry I will never be able to pay off my debt (loans, lines of credit, credit cards) 29% 32% 35% 25% I worry I will not be able to leave a financial legacy for my children 50% 66% 59% 43% I wish I could go back and tell my younger self to be more proactive in saving/investing 70% 62% 77% 71% I feel I have a strong saving/investing strategy 48% 47% 44% 51% It’s a great time to make investments now 42% 48% 49% 36%

“People seem to be worrying they will never be able to pay off their debt such as loans, lines of credit, and credit cards,” said Laurie Campbell, director of client financial wellness at Bromwich + Smith. “But as with investment, there is time, and they are not alone. It is critical that Canadians realize that, especially during these extraordinary times, an investment advisor or a licenced insolvency trustee can help rebuild a person’s financial life.”

Investing habits

Over the last month, when asked whether they have been able to save or invest their money, 55 per cent of all Canadians said yes and 45 per cent said no. However, one-in-five had to dip into their savings, investments, or nest eggs (including things like RRSPs, TFSAs, savings, and investment accounts).

Investing habits of Canadians

*Over the last month Total Canadians 18-34 Canadians 35-54 Canadians 55+ Sold/Cashed in Investments 19% 15% 16% 22% Made/Increased Investments 28% 35% 34% 21% Dipped into my “nest egg”/emergency fund 23% 22% 28% 21% Added to my “nest egg”/emergency fund 15% 19% 17% 12% Cancelled automatic bill payments 7% 11% 8% 4% Talked to someone at a financial institution about my finances 22% 17% 19% 25%

About the Economic Future Survey

From June 9 to June 12, 2022, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,519 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.



