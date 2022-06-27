New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799352/?utm_source=GNW

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026



Pharmaceutical packaging equipment ensures quality and safety of pharmaceutical products. The equipment is commonly used for primary and secondary packaging along with coding and labeling of pharmaceutical drugs. Growth in the global market is closely tied with overall health of the pharmaceutical industry. The market has been exhibiting notable growth due to confluence of several factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging equipment is further propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the demand for packaging equipment. The market growth is bolstered by expansion of the generic and OTC drugs market, strong demand for integrated, flexible and automated packaging equipment, and enforcement of stringent packaging regulations to discourage counterfeit products.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The rising demand for primary packaging equipment can be credited to the ease of shelving and handling of various pharmaceutical products and development of novel drugs and delivery options along with increasing focus of quality control and compliance to stringent regulations. Secondary packaging equipment is utilized for branding as well as display of the production.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Europe remains at the forefront of market growth, as a result of increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging equipment by leading pharmaceutical companies. The regional market is fueled by ongoing efforts by participants to diversify their products using innovative packaging. North America is another major market, due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Novartis, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.



Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment to Reach $637.8 Million by 2026



Labeling & serialization machinery is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to enforcement of stringent environmental and labeling regulations, and a growing need for product traceability, arising from rising overseas shipments and Internet-based procurement. Need for tracking packages shipped worldwide through the rapidly growing RFID technology, increasing requirement to ensure safety of products, and increasing labeling and marking requirements are poised to bolster demand for labeling and serialization machinery in the pharmaceuticals sector. In the global Labeling & Serialization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$59.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

ACG Worldwide

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

BREVETTI CEA S.P.A

Coesia S.P.A.

GEA Group AG

IMA S.P.A.

Inline Filling Systems

Körber AG

Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL

Marchesini Group S.P.A

MG2 S.r.l.

Mutivac Group

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Romaco Holding GmbH

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Uhlmann Group

Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop Vaccines Presents

Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Top

Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for

Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,

Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine

Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel

Growth in Packaging Equipment

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects &

Outlook

Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries

Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market

Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market

Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market

Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging

Equipment Market

Competition

Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs

and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry

Recent Market Activity

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass

Packaging Solutions

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma

Packaging Equipment

Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years

2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in

Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for

Packaging Equipment

Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for

Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers

Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging

Equipment Market

With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma

Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for

Equipment Companies

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for

Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical

Packaging Applications

Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in

Pharmaceutical Industry

Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences

Equipment Demand

Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in

Pharma Industry

Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth

Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from

Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find

Favor

Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market

Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals

Influences Market

Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities

Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry

Challenges

Increasing Use of Robots

Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging

Equipment Innovations

Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging

Equipment Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations

to Stay Afloat

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for

Packaging Equipment Manufacturers

Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate

Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development

Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging

Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat

to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market



