Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $14.3 Billion by 2026
Pharmaceutical packaging equipment ensures quality and safety of pharmaceutical products. The equipment is commonly used for primary and secondary packaging along with coding and labeling of pharmaceutical drugs. Growth in the global market is closely tied with overall health of the pharmaceutical industry. The market has been exhibiting notable growth due to confluence of several factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging equipment is further propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the demand for packaging equipment. The market growth is bolstered by expansion of the generic and OTC drugs market, strong demand for integrated, flexible and automated packaging equipment, and enforcement of stringent packaging regulations to discourage counterfeit products.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$12.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The rising demand for primary packaging equipment can be credited to the ease of shelving and handling of various pharmaceutical products and development of novel drugs and delivery options along with increasing focus of quality control and compliance to stringent regulations. Secondary packaging equipment is utilized for branding as well as display of the production.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Europe remains at the forefront of market growth, as a result of increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging equipment by leading pharmaceutical companies. The regional market is fueled by ongoing efforts by participants to diversify their products using innovative packaging. North America is another major market, due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Novartis, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment to Reach $637.8 Million by 2026
Labeling & serialization machinery is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to enforcement of stringent environmental and labeling regulations, and a growing need for product traceability, arising from rising overseas shipments and Internet-based procurement. Need for tracking packages shipped worldwide through the rapidly growing RFID technology, increasing requirement to ensure safety of products, and increasing labeling and marking requirements are poised to bolster demand for labeling and serialization machinery in the pharmaceuticals sector. In the global Labeling & Serialization Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$524 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$59.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
- ACG Worldwide
- Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG
- BREVETTI CEA S.P.A
- Coesia S.P.A.
- GEA Group AG
- IMA S.P.A.
- Inline Filling Systems
- Körber AG
- Maquinaria Industrial Dara SL
- Marchesini Group S.P.A
- MG2 S.r.l.
- Mutivac Group
- Optima Packaging Group GmbH
- Romaco Holding GmbH
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- Uhlmann Group
- Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
Growing COVID-19 Cases and Efforts to Develop Vaccines Presents
Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Top
Countries Ranked by Number of COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management
Pharmaceutical Companies Devise Innovative Strategies for
Streamlining Supply Chain Networks
Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile,
Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine
Development to Spur Demand for Packaging Products, Propel
Growth in Packaging Equipment
COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage
A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging
An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Prospects &
Outlook
Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries
Fuel Growth Packaging Equipment Market
Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Leads Market
Liquids Packaging Equipment Dominates Global Market
Europe Continues to Rein Global Pharmaceutical Packaging
Equipment Market
Competition
Packaging Equipment Providers Rise Up to Address Evolving Needs
and Challenges Faced by Pharmaceutical Industry
Recent Market Activity
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Glass
Packaging Solutions
Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma
Packaging Equipment
Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in
Packaging and Delivery Techniques, Supporting Demand for
Packaging Equipment
Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for
Pharma Packaging Equipment Makers
Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product (in %): 2020E
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of
Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity
Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging
Equipment Market
With Emerging Economies Emerging as Hubs of Pharma
Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for
Equipment Companies
Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for
Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers
OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector
Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector
Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging
Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical
Packaging Applications
Demand Remains Consistent for Aseptic & Sealing Equipment in
Pharmaceutical Industry
Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Influences
Equipment Demand
Demand Rises for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Equipment in
Pharma Industry
Automated Packaging Equipment Support Market Growth
Labeling & Serialization Equipment Segment Benefits from
Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs
Equipment for Small Batch Production & Research Purposes Find
Favor
Evolving Technologies and Trends Impact Growth in
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Equipment Market
Shift Towards Specialized Therapies and Biopharmaceuticals
Influences Market
Rising Demand for Equipment with Complex, Integrated Capabilities
Equipment Manufacturers Striving to Address Major Industry
Challenges
Increasing Use of Robots
Evolving and Complex Drug Formulations Lead to Packaging
Equipment Innovations
Biopharmaceuticals Drive Innovations in Pharma Packaging
Equipment Market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Vendors Bet on Innovations
to Stay Afloat
Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for
Packaging Equipment Manufacturers
Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate
Counterfeit Products Influence Equipment Development
Regulatory Uncertainty Makes Compliance Challenging
Inclination Towards Refurbished Equipment Emerges as a Threat
to Pharma Packaging Equipment Market
