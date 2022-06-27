New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parcel Sortation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799308/?utm_source=GNW
Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026
Parcel sortation systems, which are being used for sorting several consumer products, including posts and parcels, packaged food and beverages, textiles, and medicines, among others, are considered a boon for the mechanical industry. The sortation systems significantly reduce the time required for completing operations effectively or seamlessly simulating raw materials. Parcel sortation solutions are being extensively used in a large number of industries, including automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others, for sorting small and medium size products. Technological advancements and automation are contributing towards positive growth of markets for parcel and mail solutions in both developed as well as developing regions of the world. In particular, significant increase in the adoption of the technology by warehouse operators, logistic partners, delivery centers and logistics companies within regional countries is spurring growth of the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parcel Sortation Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$984.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306.1 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $237.9 Million by 2026
The Parcel Sortation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$237.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is expected to be driven by need for automation, high labor costs and rapidly expanding e-commerce. Asian economies with large population and significant disposable incomes are expected sustain growth in e-commerce. The same is likely to positively impact and spur growth in the parcel sortation systems market as well. A mature e-commerce industry continues to expand as it finds growing acceptance worldwide. China and US alone account for over 60% of global e-commerce. Ease of purchase and convenient delivery options have contributed to widespread acceptance of e-commerce. Online shopping has been largely driven by the e-commerce revolution. Increased smartphone usage combined with improved data network has helped spur online shopping industry. Online retailing has witnessed development of support infrastructure such as parcel warehouses and delivery centers. The postal industry also requires higher levels of automation for sorting parcels and their delivery. Even as traditional postal mails have declined significantly in volume, the industry also faces several challenges both operational and design. In addition, the emerging demand for warehouse management systems is projected to propel growth in emerging economies. Other key factors driving the market`s growth include increasing demand for automated technologies and the significant growth being witnessed within the global e-commerce market.
Services Segment to Reach $309.4 Million by 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured) -
- Alstef Automation S.A.
- Bastian Solutions, LLC
- Beumer Group
- Böwe Systec GmbH
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Dematic
- Equinox
- Falcon Autotech Private Limited
- Fives
- GBI Intralogistics, Inc.
- GreyOrange
- Honeywell International Inc
- Interroll Group
- Intralox, L.L.C
- Invata Intralogisitcs
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Siemens Logistics GmbH
- Solystic SAS
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Viastore Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Piles Up Huge Backlogs for Parcel Industry in
the US
Postal Service Delays in the USA
The Plight of South Korea?s Delivery Workers during COVID-19
Automation is the Name of the Game
An Introduction to Parcel Sortation Systems
Sortation Systems by Type
Sortation Systems for Postal Department
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
E-Commerce to Enable Greater Market Penetration
Technology to Drive New Innovations
AI to Power New Solutions
Challenges and Growth Opportunities
Market Segmentation
World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Component (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware,
Software, and Services
World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Linear Sortation Systems
and Loop Sortation Systems
World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Logistics, Ecommerce,
Airports, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for Parcel
Sortation Systems Market
World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years
2021 & 2027
Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Parcel
Sortation Systems Market
World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Parcel Sortation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Parcel Sorting Robots of Different Sizes Proliferate the Market
AI-Based Robots for Parcel Sorting and Singulation Improves
Productivity
Interweaving Robotic Sorting Solutions Seek Role
Circle Sorters & Line Sorters Continue to Make Gains
Advanced Parcel Sortation Systems Strengthen Order Fulfilment
Process
Parcel Supply Chain Trends Favor Market Expansion
Rising Demand for High-Volume Parcel Sortation Systems
High-Speed Parcel Sortation Systems Make a Cut
Parcel Sorting Systems Set to Widen Footprint in CEP Industry
Automation of Parcel Sortation: Critical for Logistics Enterprises
Ongoing Emphasis on Postal Automation Widens Opportunities for
Parcel Sorters
Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel
Sortation Systems
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019
Diverse Aspects Influence Uptake of Sorting Systems in
eCommerce Domain
Advanced Sortation Systems Come to the Fore to Address Growing
Needs of eCommerce Enterprises
Growing E-Commerce Drives Demand for Automated G2P Systems
Automated Parcel Delivery Set to Transform the Last Mile
Automated Parcel Sorting Solutions Set to Enhance Addressable
Market
Automated Sortation Systems Enhance Efficiencies and Lower Costs
Technology Advancements & Innovations to Aid Future Expansion
of the Market
Growing Use of Sortation Systems Across Diverse Domains
Augments Parcel Sorting Systems Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
