Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



Parcel sortation systems, which are being used for sorting several consumer products, including posts and parcels, packaged food and beverages, textiles, and medicines, among others, are considered a boon for the mechanical industry. The sortation systems significantly reduce the time required for completing operations effectively or seamlessly simulating raw materials. Parcel sortation solutions are being extensively used in a large number of industries, including automotive, food & beverage, healthcare, electronics, retail, and pharmaceutical, among others, for sorting small and medium size products. Technological advancements and automation are contributing towards positive growth of markets for parcel and mail solutions in both developed as well as developing regions of the world. In particular, significant increase in the adoption of the technology by warehouse operators, logistic partners, delivery centers and logistics companies within regional countries is spurring growth of the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parcel Sortation Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$984.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Parcel Sortation Systems market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $306.1 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $237.9 Million by 2026



The Parcel Sortation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$306.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$237.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$260.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to be driven by need for automation, high labor costs and rapidly expanding e-commerce. Asian economies with large population and significant disposable incomes are expected sustain growth in e-commerce. The same is likely to positively impact and spur growth in the parcel sortation systems market as well. A mature e-commerce industry continues to expand as it finds growing acceptance worldwide. China and US alone account for over 60% of global e-commerce. Ease of purchase and convenient delivery options have contributed to widespread acceptance of e-commerce. Online shopping has been largely driven by the e-commerce revolution. Increased smartphone usage combined with improved data network has helped spur online shopping industry. Online retailing has witnessed development of support infrastructure such as parcel warehouses and delivery centers. The postal industry also requires higher levels of automation for sorting parcels and their delivery. Even as traditional postal mails have declined significantly in volume, the industry also faces several challenges both operational and design. In addition, the emerging demand for warehouse management systems is projected to propel growth in emerging economies. Other key factors driving the market`s growth include increasing demand for automated technologies and the significant growth being witnessed within the global e-commerce market.



Services Segment to Reach $309.4 Million by 2026



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$257.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured) -

Alstef Automation S.A.

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Beumer Group

Böwe Systec GmbH

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic

Equinox

Falcon Autotech Private Limited

Fives

GBI Intralogistics, Inc.

GreyOrange

Honeywell International Inc

Interroll Group

Intralox, L.L.C

Invata Intralogisitcs

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Okura Yusoki Co. Ltd.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Siemens Logistics GmbH

Solystic SAS

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Viastore Systems







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Parcel Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Piles Up Huge Backlogs for Parcel Industry in

the US

Postal Service Delays in the USA

The Plight of South Korea?s Delivery Workers during COVID-19

Automation is the Name of the Game

An Introduction to Parcel Sortation Systems

Sortation Systems by Type

Sortation Systems for Postal Department

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

E-Commerce to Enable Greater Market Penetration

Technology to Drive New Innovations

AI to Power New Solutions

Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Market Segmentation

World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Component (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hardware,

Software, and Services

World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Linear Sortation Systems

and Loop Sortation Systems

World Parcel Sortation Systems Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Logistics, Ecommerce,

Airports, Food & Beverage, and Other End-Uses

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors for Parcel

Sortation Systems Market

World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years

2021 & 2027

Developing Markets to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Parcel

Sortation Systems Market

World Parcel Sortation Systems Market: Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Parcel Sortation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Parcel Sorting Robots of Different Sizes Proliferate the Market

AI-Based Robots for Parcel Sorting and Singulation Improves

Productivity

Interweaving Robotic Sorting Solutions Seek Role

Circle Sorters & Line Sorters Continue to Make Gains

Advanced Parcel Sortation Systems Strengthen Order Fulfilment

Process

Parcel Supply Chain Trends Favor Market Expansion

Rising Demand for High-Volume Parcel Sortation Systems

High-Speed Parcel Sortation Systems Make a Cut

Parcel Sorting Systems Set to Widen Footprint in CEP Industry

Automation of Parcel Sortation: Critical for Logistics Enterprises

Ongoing Emphasis on Postal Automation Widens Opportunities for

Parcel Sorters

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel

Sortation Systems

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019

Diverse Aspects Influence Uptake of Sorting Systems in

eCommerce Domain

Advanced Sortation Systems Come to the Fore to Address Growing

Needs of eCommerce Enterprises

Growing E-Commerce Drives Demand for Automated G2P Systems

Automated Parcel Delivery Set to Transform the Last Mile

Automated Parcel Sorting Solutions Set to Enhance Addressable

Market

Automated Sortation Systems Enhance Efficiencies and Lower Costs

Technology Advancements & Innovations to Aid Future Expansion

of the Market

Growing Use of Sortation Systems Across Diverse Domains

Augments Parcel Sorting Systems Demand



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



