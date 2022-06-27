New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW
Global Natural Fiber Composites Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Natural Fiber Composites estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 10.2% over the period 2020-2027. Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Wood Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Natural Fiber Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
- Aqvacomp Oy
- Bcomp Ltd.
- Fiberon, Inc.
- GreenGran B.V.
- JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
- Plasthill Oy
- PolyOne Corporation
- Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg
- Procotex Corp SA
- TECNARO GmbH
- Tekle Technical Services, Inc.
- Trex Company, Inc.
- UPM Biocomposites.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)
Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers
Chemical Composition by Fiber Type
Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth
World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value)
for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/
Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Natural Fiber Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market
Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites
Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025
Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction
Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs
Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe,
North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and
Middle East
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to
Drive Strong Market Gains
Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020,
2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India,
Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe
Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and
Sector (2016-2024)
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain
Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region
(in Units)
Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape
Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production
Technology Type
Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives
Edge to Natural Fibers
Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers
Augments Market Prospects
Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and
Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
