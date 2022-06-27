Monoprotein Market is Assessed to Develop at a CAGR of 3.0% during Forecast 2022 to 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global monoprotein market share is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 3.0% and top a valuation of US$ 4.3 Bn by 2032. Demand for monoprotein is likely to increase as pet owners need to deal with pet's intolerance to a particular type of food protein, it is difficult to get away from the undesired components for customers.



Along with that, nowadays products labelled with salmon-based food or chicken-based food contains numerous harmful chemicals and preservatives. Furthermore, to avoid such products people are opting for monoprotein, which is boosting the monoprotein market growth during the forecast period.

The adoption of monoprotein is anticipated to recover the gap in the pet food market where a certain type of food protein is necessary to build immunity and muscle mass for pet's allergy.

The sales of monoprotein are projected to rise as it is a single protein-sourced product. It is a solution guaranteeing the uniqueness and purity of pet food products with fundamental nutrients, necessary for pet health. As a result, these factors are likely to increase the monoprotein market share during the forecast year from 2022 to 2032.

There are many variants like pork, chicken, salmon, and others available as a protein source to those products. As a result, the sales of monoprotein are anticipated to rise. These factors are anticipated to boost the monoprotein market trends & forecast during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The monoprotein market analysis is worth US $ 3.2 Bn sales in 2022.

sales in 2022. The monoprotein market share is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% through 2032.

through 2032. Global monoprotein demand is projected to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 2.7% in 2022.

in 2022. The monoprotein market statistics are growing with a notable boost towards the production to reach US $ 4.3 Bn by 2032.

4.3 Bn by 2032. High product demand from the pet food industry, and tasty and convenient product forms are the factors driving the monoprotein market growth.

These factors are some of the influencing factors among consumers, which is driving sales of monoprotein across global markets.

Demand for monoprotein grew at 2.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Monge SPA, Purina PetCare (Nestlé S.A.), Brit Mono Protein (Vafo Praha s.r.o.), Country Farms, and Stuzzy Monoprotein (Agras Delic S.P.A.) are expected to be the top players in the industry.

Monoprotein market key trends & opportunities rise along with the dog as pet type, adult pet life-stage, flavored monoprotein, raw packaging type, and online retail sales channel are in heavy demand from pet food industry carrying a notable market share.





“A single source of protein for pets with guaranteed tolerability among the animals with food intolerance or allergies is the principle behind monoprotein products. The products come without any added preservatives, or artificial colorants or flavorings, to ensure that there is no chance of harm to the pets and the pet get complete nutrition as well from the product, driving the market growth,” - Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key monoprotein brands are conducting several types of research and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing applications in the food industry to generate high-quality food and beverage solutions.

The top players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain monoprotein market growth and attract more customers to the product.

In 2020, Monge launched the top-quality and natural super-premium product BWild, which is a Low Grain or Grain Free monoprotein, and launched to fulfil the demand for innovative products in the field of the pet food industry, which also supports the dietary needs of pets.





Monoprotein Market by Category

By Pet Type:

Dog

Cat

Others





By Pet Life-stage:

Adult

Kitten/ Puppy

Others





By Flavor:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

By Packaging Type:

Raw

Powdered

Dry & Dehydrated

Liquid & Gravy

Canned

Frozen & Freeze-Dried

Others





By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets /Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others Retail Formats





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





Explore More Valuable Insights

The Future Market Insights report, offers an impartial analysis of the global monoprotein market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (dog, cat, and others), pet life-stage (adult, kitten/ puppy, and others), flavor (unflavoured and flavoured), packaging type (raw, powdered, dry & dehydrated, liquid & gravy, canned, frozen & freeze-dried, and others), and sales channel (hypermarkets /supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, online retail, and others retail formats), across seven major regions of the world.

