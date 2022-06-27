New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799188/?utm_source=GNW
Global Mulch Films Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026
Mulch films, plastic coverings for plants, are designed for preserving the moisture level in soil. The films comprise a material layer applied to the surface of the soil, which protects the plants. The world`s expanding population and the subsequent increase in food demand is driving sustained growth in the global agriculture industry, thus presenting positive outlook for the mulch films market. The constant decline in arable land worldwide and growing need to improve crop productivity, reduce crop wastage also augur well for the market. Also benefiting the market is the steady improvements in farming techniques being witnessed around the world. Mulch films are witnessing an increasing demand in agricultural fields to address concerns related to excessive soil moisture loss caused by evaporation; especially, in dry regions. Increasing environmental concerns are expected to increase the usage of biodegradable mulch films, thereby fueling the mulch film market growth. Additionally, high growth prospects and consistent progress in emerging markets as well as other untapped regions is offering growth opportunities to key players in the mulch film market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mulch Films estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Black, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colored segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Black mulch films are witnessing an increase in demand due to the varied benefits offered by the type. The films prevent weed growth on farmland; as well as maintain the soil warmth for improving crop yield by trapping the energy of the sun. The mulch`s color influences soil temperature, mulch`s surface temperature, as well as the light reflected into the plant canopy. At present, new colors such as orange, gray, blue, yellow and red are being investigated.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $707.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
The Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$707.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Asia-Pacific, along with China, remains a major regional market for mulch films. The region`s vast population base, the high demand for food in the region, and the growing adoption of agricultural technologies are fueling region`s growth. In North America, mulch films market will be driven by an increase in the adoption of improved farming techniques including biodegradable mulch films. The US is witnessing high demand for mulch films due to the strong demand for biodegradable mulch films. New farming methods and increase in awareness in regards to mulch films is also driving the growth of the market in the region. Growth in Europe market is being driven by increase in greenhouse agriculture; changing climatic conditions; as well as an increase in horticulture and floriculture practices.
Clear/Transparent Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
Growth in the clear/transparent mulch films segment is mainly driven by their ability to block about 80%-90% of sun`s infrared radiations. The films play a vital role in maintaining soil warmth, reducing growth of weeds, and conserving water, thereby leading to easy harvesting and increased crop yield. In the global Clear/Transparent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$465.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$699.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$107.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured) -
- Ab Rani Plast Oy
- Armando Alvarez Group
- BASF SE
- Berry Plastics Corporation
- BioBag International AS
- Coveris (Austria)
- Dubois Agrinovation
- Group Barbier
- IRIS POLYMERS INDUSTRIES PVT LTD
- Kuraray Europe GmbH
- Novamont S.p.A.
- Organix Solutions
- Plastika Kritis S.A.
- RKW SE
- Robert Marvel Plastic Mulch LLC
- Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.
- Trioplast Industrier AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Mulch and Mulch Films
Materials Commonly Used as Mulches
Organic Mulches
Colored Mulch
Anaerobic or Sour Mulch
Groundcovers
Polyethylene and Polypropylene Mulch
Biodegradable Mulch
Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the
Mulch Films Market
Black Mulch Films Continue to Dominate Mulch Films Market
LLDPE and LDPE Mulch Films Hold an Edge in the Market
Agricultural Farms Lead Applications of Mulch Films
Developing Economies Emerge as Major Regional Markets for Mulch
Films
COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Industry
Competition
Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
Mulch Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of
Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-
2017 and 2018-2027
Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural
Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Mulch Films
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Despite Concerns over Environmental Degradation, Plastic Mulch
Film Continues to be Widely Used
Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable
Production
Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture
Sector to Fuel Demand
Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Breakdown of Value Sales
(in %) by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025
Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019
Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films
Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
Agricultural Waste Accumulation: A Major Issue with Plastic
Mulching
Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns
Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage
Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for
2019
Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG
Emissions by Sector
New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in
Agriculture
Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial
Communities and Ecosystem Functions
Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to
Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching
Films
Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial
Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films
Market
Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings
Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic
Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market
Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable
Mulch Films
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes
Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Mulch
Films
Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenues in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining
Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance
Rising Popularity of Organic Mulches
Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed
in Vegetable Production
Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major
Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market
Government Funding, Research and Technological Advancements
Accelerate Market Growth
Innovations & Advancements
Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as
Biodegradable Mulch Films
Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect
Environment
