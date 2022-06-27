New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mulch Films Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799188/?utm_source=GNW

Global Mulch Films Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026



Mulch films, plastic coverings for plants, are designed for preserving the moisture level in soil. The films comprise a material layer applied to the surface of the soil, which protects the plants. The world`s expanding population and the subsequent increase in food demand is driving sustained growth in the global agriculture industry, thus presenting positive outlook for the mulch films market. The constant decline in arable land worldwide and growing need to improve crop productivity, reduce crop wastage also augur well for the market. Also benefiting the market is the steady improvements in farming techniques being witnessed around the world. Mulch films are witnessing an increasing demand in agricultural fields to address concerns related to excessive soil moisture loss caused by evaporation; especially, in dry regions. Increasing environmental concerns are expected to increase the usage of biodegradable mulch films, thereby fueling the mulch film market growth. Additionally, high growth prospects and consistent progress in emerging markets as well as other untapped regions is offering growth opportunities to key players in the mulch film market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mulch Films estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Black, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colored segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Black mulch films are witnessing an increase in demand due to the varied benefits offered by the type. The films prevent weed growth on farmland; as well as maintain the soil warmth for improving crop yield by trapping the energy of the sun. The mulch`s color influences soil temperature, mulch`s surface temperature, as well as the light reflected into the plant canopy. At present, new colors such as orange, gray, blue, yellow and red are being investigated.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $707.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



The Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$707.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Asia-Pacific, along with China, remains a major regional market for mulch films. The region`s vast population base, the high demand for food in the region, and the growing adoption of agricultural technologies are fueling region`s growth. In North America, mulch films market will be driven by an increase in the adoption of improved farming techniques including biodegradable mulch films. The US is witnessing high demand for mulch films due to the strong demand for biodegradable mulch films. New farming methods and increase in awareness in regards to mulch films is also driving the growth of the market in the region. Growth in Europe market is being driven by increase in greenhouse agriculture; changing climatic conditions; as well as an increase in horticulture and floriculture practices.



Clear/Transparent Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



Growth in the clear/transparent mulch films segment is mainly driven by their ability to block about 80%-90% of sun`s infrared radiations. The films play a vital role in maintaining soil warmth, reducing growth of weeds, and conserving water, thereby leading to easy harvesting and increased crop yield. In the global Clear/Transparent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$465.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$699.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$107.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Mulch and Mulch Films

Materials Commonly Used as Mulches

Organic Mulches

Colored Mulch

Anaerobic or Sour Mulch

Groundcovers

Polyethylene and Polypropylene Mulch

Biodegradable Mulch

Rising Need to Increase Agricultural Yield Fuels Growth in the

Mulch Films Market

Black Mulch Films Continue to Dominate Mulch Films Market

LLDPE and LDPE Mulch Films Hold an Edge in the Market

Agricultural Farms Lead Applications of Mulch Films

Developing Economies Emerge as Major Regional Markets for Mulch

Films

COVID-19 Impact on Agriculture Industry

Competition

Biodegradable Mulch Film Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

Mulch Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural

Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Mulch Films

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Despite Concerns over Environmental Degradation, Plastic Mulch

Film Continues to be Widely Used

Growing Significance of Plastic Mulch in Commercial Vegetable

Production

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market: Extensive Use in Agriculture

Sector to Fuel Demand

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Breakdown of Value Sales

(in %) by Crop Type for 2019 and 2025

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Raw Material for 2019

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films

Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

Agricultural Waste Accumulation: A Major Issue with Plastic

Mulching

Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns

Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage

Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for

2019

Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG

Emissions by Sector

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in

Agriculture

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial

Communities and Ecosystem Functions

Shift towards Controlled-Environment Agriculture as a Means to

Improve Crop Production and Yield Drives Demand for Mulching

Films

Global Controlled Environment Agriculture Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Adoption of Mulching Technology to Create Congenial

Environment for Crop Growth Augurs Well for the Mulching Films

Market

Mulch Films Aid in Significant Water Savings

Growing Importance of Mulching for Weed Management in Organic

Vegetable Farming: A Business Case for Mulching Films Market

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable

Mulch Films

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Rising Use of Mulch Films for Landscapes

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Mulch

Films

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Differently Colored Mulches: Critical Impact on Maintaining

Soil Temperature and Mulch Performance

Rising Popularity of Organic Mulches

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed

in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Entry of Carcinogens into Food Chain: A Major

Restraining Factor Affecting Plastic Mulch Market

Government Funding, Research and Technological Advancements

Accelerate Market Growth

Innovations & Advancements

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as

Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film

Solar Shrink Mulch Film: Helping Reduce Wastage and Protect

Environment



